Grammy Award-winning conductor sends message of hope to LGBTQ+ community

Craig Hella Johnson is one of America's most renowned choral conductors, known for his uncanny ability to make many voices sound like one.



Fox News' Bryan Llenas interviewed Johnson in honor of Pride Month and joined "Fox & Friends" Friday to help share his story.



"We honor a gay musician with a talent for bringing people together and whose personal journey teaches us that love always perseveres," Llenas said.



In the interview, Llenas asked Johnson how he successfully manages to bring so many different voices together. In response, Johnson noted that "when you can create a space where people feel safe to express from their natural gift, authentically, that's when the real, deepest beauty begins."



It's a lesson Johnson learned the hard way, though, Llenas reported.

Growing up a gay kid in a northern Minnesota mining town – as the son of a nurse and a pastor – Johnson's journey to self-discovery was turbulent.

"I was confused and pretty terrified," Johnson revealed to Llenas. "All the messages certainly at that time were just a big ‘no.'"

Johnson subsequently underwent gay conversion therapy.



On the experience, Johnson noted it was a "real indoctrination of [sic] some kind of fundamental part of you is not right --- that's a really brutal thing to experience."



Now, through the power of his own pulpit, Johnson is on a mission to help others find their light.



In 1991, Johnson established a choir in Austin, Texas, called ‘Conspirare.' By 2015 the group won a Grammy for best choral performance for their album, "Sacred Spirit of Russia," and in 2019, Johnson was awarded the Texas Medal of the Arts.



"We want to give voice to the voiceless, and celebrate the common human family that we are," Johnson said in his acceptance speech.



Long-time friend Sandra Derby described one of Johnson's many gifts as his ability to encourage people to bring their whole selves to a performance.