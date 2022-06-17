Expand / Collapse search
Fox & Friends
AG Merrick Garland must resign or enforce the law: Former federal prosecutor Tolman

Pro-abortion group Jane's Revenge threatens more violent protests

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Former federal prosecutor Brett Tolman says the Biden administration is 'playing with fire' by not condemning some pro-abortion protests.

Former federal prosecutor Brett Tolman said Friday on "Fox & Friends First" Attorney General Merrick Garland should resign if the Justice Department is not going to enforce laws to protect Supreme Court justices.

BIDEN REMAINS SILENT ON ATTEMPTED KAVANAUGH ASSASSINATION

BRETT TOLMAN: It is playing with fire. And the attorney general right now should either resign or enforce the law impartially. And that includes enforcing the statutes that are already in place that prevent individuals from picketing or protesting in front of a justice's home. That's there for a reason, to prevent the public from being able to put pressure politically on a Supreme Court justice in order to make them and to their will and to what their beliefs are. That is not the basis of the Constitution or due process rights and the Bill of Rights, and especially the right to exercise your freedom of religion and speech

