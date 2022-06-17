AG Merrick Garland must resign or enforce the law: Former federal prosecutor Tolman

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former federal prosecutor Brett Tolman said Friday on "Fox & Friends First" Attorney General Merrick Garland should resign if the Justice Department is not going to enforce laws to protect Supreme Court justices.

BIDEN REMAINS SILENT ON ATTEMPTED KAVANAUGH ASSASSINATION

BRETT TOLMAN: It is playing with fire. And the attorney general right now should either resign or enforce the law impartially. And that includes enforcing the statutes that are already in place that prevent individuals from picketing or protesting in front of a justice's home. That's there for a reason, to prevent the public from being able to put pressure politically on a Supreme Court justice in order to make them and to their will and to what their beliefs are. That is not the basis of the Constitution or due process rights and the Bill of Rights, and especially the right to exercise your freedom of religion and speech.

