Jan. 6 hearings: Watch Monday's congressional hearing live
The January 6th committee will detail the findings from its yearlong bipartisan investigation of the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 with its second public, televised hearing starting Monday at 10am ET.
Two panels of witnesses will testify on Monday, including Donald Trump's former campaign manager and a pair of U.S. attorneys.
The first panel will include: Former Trump Campaign Manager William Stepien and Former Fox News Political Editor Chris Stirewalt.
The second panel will include: Election Attorney Benjamin Ginsberg, Former United States Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia BJay Pak, and Former City Commissioner of Philadelphia Al Schmidt.
There will be a 10-minute recess between the two panel testimonies.
An aid to the Jan. 6 Select Committee told Fox News that Monday's hearing will be heavily focused on "the big lie."
The aid said the members are expected to ask about Trump's decision "to ignore the voters and declare victory on an election that he lost, spread claims of fraud and then decide to ignore the rulings of the courts."
During a segment of "Sunday Night in America," host Trey Gowdy called on the Jan. 6 committee to allow cross-examination of the witnesses who made allegations against former President Trump last Thursday, arguing that it is the only way to get the "whole truth" about the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
"I watched the Jan. 6 congressional hearing. Three allegations caught my attention," Gowdy started the segment.
"Number one, that former President Trump knew he lost the 2016 election but said otherwise," he said.
"Number two, that former President Trump knew there was no fraud sufficient to change the outcome."
"And number three, that the former president was sympathetic to the cries to do Mike Pence harm," Gowdy added. "Those are serious allegations deserving of the truth.
He concluded: "The question is how do we find it? Who are the witnesses supporting these allegations? Who said the former president knew he lost…who said the former president knew there was significant fraud…is the witness credible? Is the witness biased for or against the former president? Were others present? Is there corroboration?"
Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson closed the two-hour-long hearing Thursday evening with comments about former President Donald Trump and those individuals who stormed the Capitol. He also shared the committee's agenda for Monday.
The chairman said that the committee will reconvene to “examine the lies that convinced those men and others to storm the Capitol, to try to stop the transfer of power.”
“We’re going to take a close look at the first part of Trump’s attack on the rule of law, when he hit the fuse that ultimately resulted in the violence of January 6, without objection,” Thompson added.
Click here for Thursday's coverage of the first public hearing.
Live Coverage begins here