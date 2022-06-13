Jan. 6 hearings: Watch Monday's congressional hearing live

Two panel of witnesses to testify on what Trump knew, the 'big lie' and claims of voter fraud

Two panels of witnesses will testify on Monday, including Donald Trump's former campaign manager and a pair of U.S. attorneys.

The first panel will include: Former Trump Campaign Manager William Stepien and Former Fox News Political Editor Chris Stirewalt.

The second panel will include: Election Attorney Benjamin Ginsberg, Former United States Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia BJay Pak, and Former City Commissioner of Philadelphia Al Schmidt.

There will be a 10-minute recess between the two panel testimonies.

An aid to the Jan. 6 Select Committee told Fox News that Monday's hearing will be heavily focused on "the big lie."

The aid said the members are expected to ask about Trump's decision "to ignore the voters and declare victory on an election that he lost, spread claims of fraud and then decide to ignore the rulings of the courts."