Government worker says she was 'absolutely infuriated' by DOGE email asking her to say what she did last week

A federal employee argued that the demand by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) of an account of what she accomplished the past week was "clearly an attempt to harass" the workforce.

DOGE chief Elon Musk announced that federal employees must report their accomplishments from the last week or potentially face losing their jobs, which roiled the federal workforce as some Democratic lawmakers and unions call on employees to flout the directive.

On Monday afternoon, MT Snyder, a Field Examiner for the National Labor Relations Board, spoke to CNN host Brianna Keilar about how outraged she was by the email.

ELON MUSK SAYS 'BAR IS VERY LOW' AFTER ORDERING FEDERAL EMPLOYEES TO FILL OUT PRODUCTIVITY REPORTS OR RESIGN

"I got this email Saturday afternoon, about 3pm," she said, "and I felt absolutely infuriated, getting this email with a demand within 48 hours to provide a response and what I did within the last week or face termination."

"This is clearly an attempt from Elon Musk to harass and bully and intimidate the federal workforce, which is part of his broader plan to gut the federal workforce and privatize public sector services to ensure that corporations like his own can get more profit, and that makes me really angry, and my co-workers as well," Snyder argued.

The federal worker claimed further that she is still waiting for guidance from her agency and that she will not reply unless directed by her agency or supervisor.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This outside entity sending this email has no legal authority over me," she said. "And even in the Office of Personnel Management's own description of this email program, this mass federal email program, all replies are voluntary. So I think this is all a big threat to coerce federal employees, and what we need to be doing right now is speaking up against this and standing against this so that we can get back to our work of serving the American public, so I can get back to actually doing my job."

She argued that, on one hand, she is "totally happy to talk about the work that I do," but nonetheless, "I will not do that in a way that violates the integrity or the privacy of my work."

Fox News’ Emma Colton contributed to this report.