Elon Musk says federal employees must fill out productivity reports or resign

Tech billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that all federal employees are being instructed to report their productivity in a new Trump administration initiative.

In a post Saturday on X, Musk said the report will come in the form of an email that will give federal workers a chance to report how productive they were the previous week.

If the email is ignored, Musk said, the federal government will interpret that as a resignation.

"Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump’s instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week," Musk wrote. "Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation."

The post came as Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) continues slashing suspected waste across the federal government. In an X post Tuesday, DOGE said it discovered 4 million active credit cards on the U.S. government's books.

"The US government currently has ~4.6M active credit cards/accounts, which processed ~90M unique transactions for ~$40B of spend[ing] in FY24," DOGE said in a post on X Tuesday.

President Donald Trump has been supportive of Musk's work with DOGE. On Saturday, Trump wrote on Truth Social that though Musk is "doing a great job," he should be "more aggressive."

"ELON IS DOING A GREAT JOB, BUT I WOULD LIKE TO SEE HIM GET MORE AGGRESSIVE. REMEMBER, WE HAVE A COUNTRY TO SAVE, BUT ULTIMATELY, TO MAKE GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE. MAGA!," Trump wrote .

Musk responded with an enthusiastic "Will do, Mr. President!" hours after Trump posted.

