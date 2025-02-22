Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk says federal employees must fill out productivity reports or resign

Musk says emails are 'consistent with President [Trump's] instructions'

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
Trump’s trust in Elon Musk is ‘very clear,’ says White House correspondent Video

Trump’s trust in Elon Musk is ‘very clear,’ says White House correspondent

Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason joins ‘Fox News Live’ to discuss the deepening relationship between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk and its impact on the Department of Government Efficiency.

Tech billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that all federal employees are being instructed to report their productivity in a new Trump administration initiative.

In a post Saturday on X, Musk said the report will come in the form of an email that will give federal workers a chance to report how productive they were the previous week.

If the email is ignored, Musk said, the federal government will interpret that as a resignation.

"Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump’s instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week," Musk wrote. "Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation."

WHITE HOUSE OUTLINES WHERE DOGE SAVINGS COULD GO AFTER TRUMP FLOATS RETURNING 20% TO AMERICANS

Elon Musk

Elon Musk speaks during an event in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump at the White House Feb. 11, in Washington, D.C.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The post came as Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) continues slashing suspected waste across the federal government. In an X post Tuesday, DOGE said it discovered 4 million active credit cards on the U.S. government's books.

"The US government currently has ~4.6M active credit cards/accounts, which processed ~90M unique transactions for  ~$40B of spend[ing] in FY24," DOGE said in a post on X Tuesday. 

$1,300 COFFEE CUPS, 8,000% OVERPAY FOR SOAP DISPENSERS SHOW WASTE AS DOGE LOCKS IN ON PENTAGON

Elon Musk in Washington state

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

President Donald Trump has been supportive of Musk's work with DOGE. On Saturday, Trump wrote on Truth Social that though Musk is "doing a great job," he should be "more aggressive."

"ELON IS DOING A GREAT JOB, BUT I WOULD LIKE TO SEE HIM GET MORE AGGRESSIVE. REMEMBER, WE HAVE A COUNTRY TO SAVE, BUT ULTIMATELY, TO MAKE GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE. MAGA!," Trump wrote.

Musk responded with an enthusiastic "Will do, Mr. President!" hours after Trump posted. 

Elon Musk and Trump

Elon Musk and President Donald Trump arrive to attend a SpaceX Starship rocket launch Nov. 19, in Brownsville, Texas (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for additional comment.

Fox News Digital's Michael Lee and Rachel Wolf contributed to this report.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

