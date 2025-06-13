Government spending, ‘destruction’ of programs top list of concerns of voters in swing state

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ATLANTA – What's your biggest concern right now politically? Five months into a new administration, the answers to Fox News Digital were varied in the swing state of Georgia, ranging from the debt to abortion to whether people can afford to start families.

"I'm a conservative Christian," said Miriam, from the town of Brasleton, Ga. "My biggest concern is people not focusing on the issues that need to be focused on and instead finding distractions."

One man visiting from southern California who said he was right-leaning said his biggest political concern each year is "where my money's going."

"I think right now it's going in a good direction," he told Fox News Digital.

Evelyn, who just turned 18 from Tennessee, said she wasn't registered but was more Republican and her top concern was education.

Ethan, a Georgian from Ringgold who leaned libertarian, said his most important concern was the debt, while Patrice, an Atlanta resident and Democratic-leaning independent, said she was worried that the federal government was out to "destroy" programs that benefited regular Americans.

Dillon, from Atlanta, said, "I am absolutely Republican and my biggest political concern at the moment is probably abortion. I believe that we need to fight for the lives of these innocent children."

"I'm Republican, but probably the way we're spending money right now and where it's going and the fact that we don't always know where it's going," said Riley of Clemson, S.C.

Aaron of Dallas, Ga., said his biggest concern was "who's spending our money and how."

Raymond of Atlanta said he votes for Jesus and God, saying his concerns were "food and unity."

"We've got to get the farmers back on the game," he said.

Cameron, visiting from Florida, said his answer to the question depended on what time of year he was asked.

"This is a hot take. I think there should be bigger standards and more rigorous tests to get your driver's license," he said.

Gregory, from Marietta, Ga., told Fox News Digital his biggest concern was about the country's financial future.

"I read in an article where it's like getting too expensive for [bringing] your child into the world. I grew up in a family of five," he said. "So I understand where money goes and stuff like that. And to tell us now it's getting too expensive, there goes the family."

Sarah, from Woodstock, Ga., said her top concern was inspiring young people "to make change in our political climate."

Georgia was one of several swing states President Donald Trump captured in 2024 en route to winning the White House. While it's led by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, it has two Democratic U.S. senators, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. Ossoff is up for re-election next year in what will be one of the nation's most closely watched Senate races.