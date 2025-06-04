Trump supporters defend 'Big Beautiful Bill' against Musk's criticism, shrug off debt concerns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Americans in Republican strongholds were supportive of the "Big Beautiful Bill," despite expressing concerns about adding to the national debt, in interviews with Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

The sweeping tax and spending cuts package, passed by House lawmakers in May and backed by President Donald Trump, addresses many of the president’s legislative priorities on cutting taxes, boosting border security, American energy, defense and production, and rolling back some of former President Joe Biden’s environmental regulations and tax credits.

The White House has hailed the legislation as delivering "the largest tax cut in American history." However, the bill has faced criticism from former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head Elon Musk, who claims it "undermines" all the work his DOGE team was doing.

"This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination," Musk wrote in a post to X on Tuesday. "Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it."

TRUMP PUSHES 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL' AS SOLUTION TO FOUR YEARS OF BIDEN FAILURES: 'LARGEST TAX CUT, EVER'

The measure, if signed into law, would likely even further fuel the nation's massive budget deficit. The national debt currently sits at $36.2 trillion and counting, according to Fox Business' National Debt Tracker.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office projected the bill would cut taxes by $3.7 trillion while adding $2.4 trillion to the national debt.

Fox News Digital sought out Americans from communities that helped Trump win the 2024 election to see what they thought about Musk's criticism of the bill and if they'd support the legislation, even if it increased the national debt.

In Warren County, Virginia, where Trump won by 37 points, a Trump supporter named John said he was supportive of the bill and wasn't worried about increasing the debt for a time because he believed that Trump's efforts to bring "hundreds of thousands" of jobs back to America would bring in more revenue and pay down the debt.

"These people are not real smart," he said of the bill's critics.

John said he likes Musk but disagrees with his take on the "Big Beautiful Bill."

"He shouldn't say anything about the bill because it's better than no bill," he added.

ELON MUSK WARNS EXCESSIVE SPENDING WILL PLUNGE US 'INTO DEBT SLAVERY'

In Cypress, Texas, a community outside Houston that gave Trump a double-digit advantage over former Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024, locals were supportive of the bill, though they did not agree with everything in it.

"It's probably not the perfect bill, but it's a start," a man named Chad said. "It's a step in the right direction, getting us where we need to be."

TRUMP'S 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL' FACES RESISTANCE FROM REPUBLICAN SENATORS OVER DEBT FEARS

Another man, Chris, said he was "frustrated" by the legislation because he supported a lot of the policies that were in it, but he also wanted to see DOGE preserved.

Keith, also from Cypress, said Musk was entitled to his opinion, but he didn't think the bill should get scrapped just because it may have some "bad things stuck in with the good."

"We have an imperfect system, but it's the best one in the world," he added.

All three men were skeptical about economists' predictions that the bill would add trillions to the national debt.

"Economists are correct less frequently than the weatherman," Chris joked.

SPEAKER JOHNSON SURPRISED BY MUSK'S CRITICISM OF 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL': HE'S 'FLAT WRONG'

In South Florida, Trump supporter Franceen said she approved of the president's push to get the bill passed and was leery of media reports about the financial cost.

"They make up information and tell lies, anything to get at President Trump, so I tend to be very skeptical about things I hear and read in the mainstream media," she told Fox News Digital.

Over in red Staten Island, New York, Trump supporters also came out to back the bill, saying any financial cost would be worth it in the end.

"I think the benefits of the Big Beautiful Bill will outweigh any negativity," one man said.

"Overall, everything he's going to be doing is going to take us to a better place," another Trump supporter said.

Others dismissed Republicans and independents who've come out against it.

"He's the commander-in-chief," one man said. "Where do you get off telling the commander-in-chief what to do?"

In Lapeer County, Michigan, where voters overwhelmingly supported Trump in the 2024 election, residents said they were concerned about the rising national debt, but were also wary of those criticizing it.

"I don't believe that's true," Joe said of economic predictions. "I believe that's just to turn people against Trump."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The legislation is now headed to the Senate. Trump is urging the chamber to work as quickly as possible to get the bill to his desk before July 4.

Those who spoke to Fox News Digital said lawmakers shouldn't worry about pressure from Trump or anyone else and should think of doing what's best for the American people.

"I think lawmakers should stop worrying about getting re-elected and do what's best for the people right now when they have the chance," Franceen said. "This is probably the one opportunity for the country to get back on track and right itself from the egregious mess that's previously been created. I do feel like it's a bit of a now or never thing."

Fox Business' Anders Hagstrom and Eric Revell contributed to this report.