Georgia

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announces Georgia governor bid, slams Trump in campaign video

Current Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is not eligible to seek another term in 2026

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
close
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms launched a Georgia gubernatorial bid on Tuesday, slamming President Donald Trump in a campaign video.

"Donald Trump is a disaster for our economy and our country. From his failure to address rising prices to giving an un-elected billionaire the power to cut Medicare and Social Security. It's one terrible thing after another," she asserts in the video, later declaring, "Georgia families deserve far better than what Donald Trump and Republicans are giving us."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Left: Keisha Lance Bottoms; Right: President Donald Trump

Left: White House Public Engagement Advisor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks at a press briefing at the White House on Jan. 13, 2023, in Washington, D.C.; Right: President Donald Trump outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, May 8, 2025 (Left: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Right: Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Bottoms said in the video that "expanding Medicaid" would be her "top priority" as the state's governor, and that she would "work to eliminate state income taxes for teachers."

She worked for President Joe Biden during a portion of his White House tenure. In 2022 she was announced as Senior Advisor to the President for Public Engagement, and then in 2023 Bottoms was selected to serve on the President's Export Council. 

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp speaks on an episode of the Ruthless Podcast at the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on Jul. 16, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.  (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Current Peach State Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican who is now serving his second consecutive term, is not eligible to seek re-election in 2026. 

Welcome to Georgia sign

St. George, Georgia, welcome to Georgia sign (Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

In addition to Bottoms, Republican state Attorney General Chris Carr and Democratic state Sen. Jason Esteves, are both also running for the job.

Olu Brown — who previously "served as the Founding and Lead Pastor of Impact United Methodist Church," according to olubrown.com — is also seeking the governorship.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.