Jasmine Crockett mocked for alleging GOP rigged Democratic Senate primary, claiming 'cheating' occurred

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, was mocked on Wednesday after suggesting "cheating" occurred in the Texas Senate race, and arguing that the Republicans rigged her Senate election, as James Talarico became the projected winner early Wednesday morning.

Critics called Crockett out for the suggestions on X, including many that pointed out the GOP would rather have run against the progressive firebrand.

"If Republicans had rigged the election, Miss Crockett, the results would look a bit different," the Washington Examiner's Tim Carney wrote on X.

Talarico, a Democratic state lawmaker from Texas, defeated Crockett in the Senate primary on Tuesday, as projected by the Associated Press.

Commentary Magazine editor John Podhoretz said it was "hilarious" that Crockett was blaming Republicans.

"GOP would surely vastly prefer to run against Crockett," he added in a post to X.

Former Republican lawmaker Pete Meijer wrote, "It’s true that the GOP meddled, but it was by (a) convincing her to run and (b) saying things to try to get her votes!"

"Jasmine Crockett lost her Senate primary and she’s been screaming about cheating and the race card and everything else all the way down… Happy to watch her help her party continue to lose in Texas in the general election," Tim Young, a media fellow at the Heritage foundation, wrote.

Crockett suggested during a press conference with Collin Allred, a former lawmaker, on Tuesday evening, that "cheating" occurred.

"If one person has the right to vote, and they weren’t allowed to cast their vote, we should all be standing together. Democrats, Republicans, and we should all be raising hell. But unfortunately, this was always the plan. And so I am grateful for this court order. And as Congressman Allred has already stated, we encourage each and every one of you to remain resilient."

She continued, "We cannot allow this type of behavior to be rewarded, because so long as they know that they can win, even if it means cheating, then they will continue to do it. So I am asking you. I am begging you to make sure that you go ahead and figure out where it is that you are supposed to vote. Stand in line, wait in line, and if it means that I got to come out there with you to wait with you, I will do that," Crockett said Tuesday evening.

"She's right!!! Crockett voters need to punish Talarico and the Democrats in November," Ryan James Girdusky, journalist and author of the National Populist Newsletter, quipped in response to Crockett alleging "cheating."

Early Wednesday morning, Crockett suggested Republicans tried to rig her primary race after the state's Supreme Court ruled in an emergency decision against her campaign's request to give voters from Dallas County an extension to sort out confusion about Republican-led changes to polling locations.

Crockett's claims came after the Texas Supreme Court knocked down a lower judge's ruling to keep polling places open longer, mandating that any votes cast after the initial closing time be separated. Democrats pushed for polling locations to be open longer amid polling location restrictions that resulted from Republicans and Democrats not holding joint primaries.

She told a group of supporters that she did not believe they would know the election results tonight.

"So, that's my news, is that we're not going to have election results tonight, in my opinion, based upon what specifically is taking place in Dallas County. Unfortunately, this is what Republicans like to do. And, so, they specifically targeted Dallas County, and I think we all know why," she told the group gathered to celebrate her potential victory.

"Byyyyyeee," the New York Post's Miranda Devine wrote.

Others pointed fingers at the Democrats and the situation between Talarico and late-night host Stephen Colbert, who claimed in February that CBS stopped his interview with the Democratic nominee for Senate from airing on his show.

CBS denied that it stopped the show from airing the interview, and said that Colbert's show was just provided advice that included offering Crockett equal time.

"It's like Stacey Abrams, but different!" Fox News' Joe Concha wrote.

Crockett's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Crockett conceded the race on Wednesday, and said in a post to X that she spoke to Talarico.

Fox News' Alec Schemmel and Leo Briceno contributed to this report.