NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich warned Tuesday of a "very profound underlying cultural civil war underway," touching on the great divide between the right and left, as the two sides of the political aisle seem to separate even further.

"The American people are increasingly on the side of Donald Trump because they believe he stands up against the very values that are at the heart of the Obama-Biden system," he said on Fox News' "Hannity."

"That system was racist," he continued. "It spent money like crazy. It believed in weird values, and I think the American people said no."

WALZ SAYS DEMS WEREN'T 'BOLD ENOUGH' TO DOUBLE DOWN ON DEI, IMMIGRATION

Gingrich lambasted the rhetoric of former Vice President Kamala Harris and her 2024 running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, for being "shallow" and not having "a clue" about America while similarly broadening his scope to call out Democrats' reluctance to go back to the drawing board for course correction after last year's loss.

Since that defeat, he says, the party has doubled down on extremism.

"You have people who are out of touch with reality, so you're not really having a debate between two realistic systems. You're having a debate between people who believe in America, people who believe in the work ethic, people who believe in fundamental honesty [and] people who are nuts, and I think we don't have the right language yet to place these two debates the way they should be," he continued.

"As a result, we actually allowed the other side to pretend," Gingrich added.

VAN JONES SAYS 'POLITICAL CLASS' WAS OUTSMARTED BY TRUMP'S DIGITAL, ONLINE INFLUENCER CAMPAIGN

Elaborating, he used the example of Democrats frequently claiming the "Big Beautiful Bill" will cut Medicaid for many deserving of help.

Gingrich pushed back on that rhetoric, asserting that only illegal immigrants, those who refuse to work, and "crooks" will be affected by any changes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The truth is they can't win any honest debate about any major topic," he said. "And Trump, like Reagan, understands how to pitch the issue in a way that people look up and go, ‘Yeah, that’s obvious. I'm with him.'"