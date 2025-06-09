MAGA country voters sound alarm over ‘ridiculous’ national debt amid debate over Trump-backed bill

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Voters in red areas of the country are ringing alarm bells over the country’s national debt just as President Donald Trump wants Congress to pass a bill experts say will add trillions to it over the next few years.

Fox News Digital spoke to voters in Trump voting districts throughout the United States to gauge how they feel about the U.S. national debt. Most of them said that it was a significant cause for concern, and some even called out the president they support for adding to it.

"We need to address the national debt, and I thought that Trump was doing that when he brought in [Elon] Musk. Don't get me wrong, I'm a Trump supporter. But I think his spending's gotten a little bit out of control," Art, in Lapeer, Michigan, told Fox.

TRUMP PUSHES 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL' AS SOLUTION TO FOUR YEARS OF BIDEN FAILURES: 'LARGEST TAX CUT, EVER'

The national debt currently sits at $36.2 trillion and counting, according to Fox Business' National Debt Tracker. A new spending bill – dubbed the "big, beautiful bill" by Trump – has reinvigorated concern over how much higher the debt, with its implications for economic growth and future spending, can get.

The sweeping tax cuts and spending package, passed by the GOP-controlled House in May, addresses many of the president’s legislative priorities on cutting taxes, boosting border security, American energy, defense, and rolling back some of former President Joe Biden’s environmental regulations and tax credits.

However, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has projected the legislation would add $2.4 trillion to the national debt, prompting criticism from even Trump allies like Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

Former Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk even publicly feuded with the president over the bill last week, in a spat that played out on social media.

ELON MUSK WARNS EXCESSIVE SPENDING WILL PLUNGE US 'INTO DEBT SLAVERY'

Ahead of the upcoming Senate vote on passing the bill, Fox News Digital asked voters in Republican voting precincts about the national debt, and many responded they had serious reservations.

A woman in Staten Island, New York, who asked to remain anonymous, told Fox, "It’s too big. And we’re leaving it for the future, for our children, and we’re leaving all that debt on them to pay for. I don’t think that’s right."

"We can’t keep spending ourselves into the ground and leaving that burden for our children and grandchildren," Franceen in Boca Raton, Florida, declared.

Chris from Cypress, Texas said, "I mean, I'm inheriting it, my kids are inheriting it, and we've got to cut it off, or we're going to default."

Front Royal, Virginia, resident Frank told Fox that the debt has been a "longstanding problem."

"It’s probably going to be there even after I’m gone, but yeah, of course, any country has a problem with their debt. Of course, it’s a problem," he said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Joe in Lapeer said, "Yes, I think it is an issue. So, at this time, I think it’s going to level out over time. It can't keep going the way it was going, put it that way. You know, that's my opinion."

A man from Staten Island, who asked to remain anonymous, acknowledged the problem but expressed hope that Trump will try to right the ship.

"I think it's always a problem," he said. "I think the other party was just – made everything upside down and now Trump's trying to fix it. So, it's going to take a few years, but I think we're on the right track."

"It is a huge problem," Chad in Cypress, Texas, declared. "You know, we’ve got to the point right now – I think we're $34, $36 trillion in debt. And it's like running up a credit card, you know, sooner or later the bill has to be paid and there's no reason for America to be in debt."

However, another gentleman from Staten Island, who also asked to remain anonymous, told Fox he wasn’t too concerned.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I have no idea what the debt is. I could care less what the national debt is, as long as Trump makes this country a little better. National debt has been in existence for hundreds of years, right?" he said.