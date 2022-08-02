Expand / Collapse search
Gordon Chang on Pelosi's Taiwan trip: Biden's 'extraordinarily weak posture' is making things worse

Nancy Pelosi warned by Chinese Communist Party not to visit Taiwan

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Senior Fellow at the Gatestone Institute Gordon Chang slams the Biden administration for influencing America's policies and institutions

Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang joined 'Fox & Friends First' Tuesday to offer harsh words for President Biden as China ramps up its dire and aggressive rhetoric over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

PELOSI TOUCHES DOWN IN MALAYSIA AMID TENSIONS OVER TRIP TO TAIWAN

GORDON CHANG: We can't trust President Biden to put America first. We can't even trust him to put us somewhere in the middle of his list of priorities. In that phone call with Xi Jinping, when Xi Jinping threatened the life of the president, Biden should have hung up. But we know that this extraordinarily weak posture has actually made this crisis worse. Last Wednesday, when Biden offhand told reporters that the Pentagon didn't think it was a good idea that Speaker Pelosi goes to Taiwan, we heard China ramp up its already dire rhetoric. What Biden was doing was inviting the Chinese to actually try to influence his administration more. This made things a lot more tense than they needed to be.

