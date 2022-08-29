Gordon Chang: Biden 'abrogating his constitutional duty' by failing to confront China threat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Author Gordon Chang joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to share why China poses an increasing threat to the United States and how President Biden has refused to stand strong against the Chinese Communist Party. Chang reacted to a United States Coast Guard cutter being denied entry to a port in the Solomon Islands, raising concerns about China's growing influence in the area.

GORDON CHANG: China poses a much more grave danger to the United States than the Soviet Union did. … We don't know where the coronavirus came from, but we know that the Chinese leaders deliberately released it beyond their borders once it got out into Chinese society. That's what 1 million, 44,000 Americans that have been killed by a disease which should have never come to our shores. We know the Chinese are behind the fentanyl gangs that kill 100,000 Americans each year. All of these deaths are murders. And the United States doesn't seem to really care. Under Joe Biden, the president, the United States has had, what, seven conversations now with Xi Jinping as president? And he's never raised the issue of COVID-19 origins. He doesn't talk about that. This is really an abrogation of his highest constitutional obligation, which is to defend the American people from foreign attack.

