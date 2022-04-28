Expand / Collapse search
GOP Rep. Salazar slams media over 'major' 'socialist' threat: 'We have a duty we're not fulfilling'

The Florida congresswoman was a journalist for 35 years

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
President Biden ditched the Hispanic community: Rep. Salazar Video

President Biden ditched the Hispanic community: Rep. Salazar

Florida Rep. Maria Salazar discusses the evolving Hispanic electorate and the future of party politics on 'Sunday Night in America.'

Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., said Wednesday that the media was not doing their job and they have a duty they are "not fulfilling."

"I did this job for 35 years and I loved being a journalist," Salazar said in a video posted by CSPAN. The GOP Rep. went on to say that the media was "not doing our job." 

Salazar said to a group of reporters after a House GOP meeting that the media was perhaps "infiltrated by an ideology" that she doesn't agree with. 

FLORIDA GOP LAWMAKER INTRODUCES SWEEPING IMMIGRATION BILL WITH ‘DIGNIFIED’ PATHWAY FOR LEGALIZATION

U.S. Rep Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL) speaks with Secretary of State Antony Blinken following his testimony before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on The Biden Administration's Priorities for U.S. Foreign Policy on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 10, 2021. Ken Cedeno/Pool via REUTERS

"Now I am a member of the GOP, but I'm still an American," she said. "And shame on the media, you know why? Because we're concentrating, we're trying to look for headlines, on what's not important. What's important, that there's a major threat in this country by what I call the socialists or the neo-Marxists." 

The congresswoman said that the media has a duty they are "not fulfilling," and that she knows it's not something they wanted to hear. 

"There's a moment of reckoning," Salazar continued. "What you guys are covering is not what the American people need to hear." 

REP. MARIA SALAZAR SAYS DEMOCRATS FAILED THE HISPANIC COMMUNITY: ‘WE ARE AMERICANS, WE'RE NOT SOCIALISTS'

UNITED STATES - MAY 20: Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., speaks during a news conference to highlight Cuban Independence Day outside the Capitol on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., left, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., also appear. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

In early March, Salazar called on Elon Musk to assist in bringing Starlink satellite technology to Cuba as the billionaire did in Ukraine. 

"We were trying to reach out to him and his technology because it's basically sending the message to those people: You are not alone," she said after thanking Musk for providing the technology in Ukraine. 

U.S. Rep Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL) asks questions of Secretary of State Antony Blinken as he testifies before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on The Biden Administration's Priorities for U.S. Foreign Policy on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 10, 2021. Ken Cedeno/Pool via REUTERS

Salazar has also been vocal about the Hispanic community's move towards the political right, and said in December that they were "waking up" to the Republican Party. 

"We share the same values that are entrenched in the Republican Party. God-fearing, law-abiding, tax-paying. Not only that, that we are Americans, we’re not socialists. We want to come into the country and we want to contribute," she said in December 2021. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.