GOP rep recounts Twitter grilling: How do you 'trust the science' when government is censoring science?

One day after Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., grilled former Twitter executive Vijaya Gadde during a congressional hearing, the lawmaker asked how Americans are supposed to "trust the science" as instructed when government wants to censor "science."

On "The Story," anchor Martha MacCallum recounted Mace's questioning of Gadde, wherein the lawmaker asked the tech exec where she went to medical school. When Gadde replied she did not attend medical school, Mace responded, "That's what I thought."

Mace asked Gadde why she believed she had the medical expertise to censor actual experts like Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and others who offered diagnoses of the coronavirus mitigation measures and "the science" forwarded by then-NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"These Twitter lawyers were wholly unqualified to be censoring information or flagging actual data — medical data — from qualified doctors that are educated at Harvard and Stanford, some of the best places in the world," Mace told "The Story."

"They weren't qualified to do that, and they did that all over the place."

Mace thanked Twitter CEO Elon Musk for ushering in the release of the Twitter Files that brought to light the purported widespread censorship.

"I also point[ed] out that they were purposely preventing Americans from getting that information. Doctors were trying to share CDC data and some of the warnings for folks that had natural immunity that they didn't need to be vaccinated. How do you trust the science when the government is literally trying to censor science?" she asked.

MacCallum added that Fauci notably claimed criticisms of him are criticisms of science because he personally "represent[s] science" — in a CBS News interview from 2021.

The combination of Fauci appearing to claim such a thing plus the censorship of Bhattacharya and others had a "devastating impact" on the country, Mace said — pointing to remote learning mandates that critics claim set pupils back several years in actual educational proficiency.

"I'm a single mom of two teenage kids. I saw firsthand how hard it was for kids who couldn't go to school and how hard it was on those families, but they were purposely silencing those voices," she said.

"And there was one graph that I showed in the hearing yesterday… from the CDC that Twitter pulled down and labeled as misleading and ‘disinformation.'"

While the Twitter Files include documentation of a close relationship between the FBI and pre-Musk Twitter, Mace claimed the bureau was also not the only government entity instructing the social media company to censor or shadow-ban particular observations or assertions.