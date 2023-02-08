Oversight Chair Comer sets sights on Biden admin, Big Tech 'collusion' on Hunter as first hearing kicks off

House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer will preside over a Wednesday hearing aimed at exposing how the Biden administration and Big Tech worked together to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story and influence the results of the 2020 presidential election.

"Today’s hearing is the House Oversight and Accountability Committee’s first step in examining the coordination between the federal government and Big Tech to restrict protected speech and interfere in the democratic process," Comer will say in the hearing set to begin at 10 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to excerpts of his opening remarks obtained by Fox News Digital.

The hearing will feature former top Twitter executives Yoel Roth, Vijaya Gadde and James Baker. Comer has previously told Fox News Digital that the investigation into how the Biden family "peddled influence and access around the world for profit" is the "top priority" for the new GOP House majority.

OVERSIGHT CHAIR COMER REIGNITES GOP’S ‘TOP PRIORITY’ PROBE INTO HUNTER BIDEN, SETS HEARING WITH TWITTER EXECS

The White House has already come out in opposition to the hearing, telling Fox News Digital that Republicans on the House Oversight Committee are staging a "bizarre political stunt" as they get ready for the panel's first hearing. However, Comer will press the point that Big Tech is having too great an influence over political discourse.

"Many social media platforms are under the control of people who are hostile to the fundamental American principles of free speech and expression protected in the U.S. Constitution. We’ve witnessed Big Tech autocrats wield their unchecked power to suppress the speech of Americans to promote their preferred political opinions. Twitter was once one of these platforms – until Elon Musk purchased the company a few months ago," Comer's prepared remarks said.

"In the past, Twitter’s employees made censorship decisions on the fly, often not following the company’s own publicly stated policies. It worked hand-in-hand with the FBI to monitor the protected speech of Americans — receiving millions of dollars to do so."

COMER TAKES AIM AT BIDEN ‘PROPAGANDA’ ON BORDER CRISIS: WH TELLS GOP TO ‘LOOK IN THE MIRROR’

"Twitter, under the leadership of our witnesses today, was a private company the federal government used to accomplish what it constitutionally cannot: limit the free exercise of speech," he will say.

"In the months leading up to the laptop story, the FBI advised senior Twitter executives to question the validity of any Hunter Biden story. We also know that one of the witnesses before us today participated in an Aspen Institute exercise in September 2020 on a potential ‘hack and dump’ operation relating to Hunter Biden. Other Big Tech companies and reporters attended as well. This exercise prepared them for their future collusion to suppress and delegitimize information contained in Hunter Biden’s laptop about the Biden family’s business schemes."

COMER WILL ‘CONTINUE TO PRESS’ FOR INFO ON BIDDEN DOCS SCANDAL AFTER WHITE HOUSE SAYS NO VISITOR LOGS IN DE

"On October 14, 2020, the New York Post published its first story based on information contained in Hunter Biden’s laptop … Immediately following the story’s publication, America witnessed a coordinated campaign by social media companies, mainstream news, and the intelligence community to suppress and delegitimize the existence of Hunter Biden’s laptop and its contents," the chairman will add.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We owe it to the American people to provide answers about this collusion to censor information about Joe Biden’s involvement in his family’s business schemes."