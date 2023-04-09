GOP rep. raises questions, calls for investigation into leaked US documents: 'It's a huge deal'

Ohio Congressman Brad Wenstrup, R, joined "Fox & Friends Weekend," Sunday, to discuss the leaking of classified U.S. documents pertaining to the Russia-Ukraine war and the subsequent Pentagon investigation into their release, calling it a ‘huge deal.’

UKRAINE WAR PLANNING DOCUMENTS LEAKED ONLINE, PENTAGON INVESTIGATING

REP. BRAD WENSTRUP: … Well, I think it's a huge deal, obviously… The hundred documents or so as reported by The New York Times and you [Will Cain] mentioned about Ukraine, Middle East and China, very serious. And the Biden administration is saying very little. Maybe they're worried that it'll rekindle some of the president's malfeasance with classified documents. But the Pentagon confirmed the leak on Thursday. They said they were looking into a potential leak. Friday, the disclosures widened. You know, the question comes in…was it stolen from within or was it hacked from outside? And they mentioned that there were slides. Obviously, this was electronic and it was marked by the Pentagon joint staff. That's the type of document that it said it was. The Pentagon has said they're legitimate, but also altered. So that's kind of an interesting point right there. They said it was altered in a way to overstate Ukrainian losses and to downplay Russian losses as well. Why would that be? Who would do that? Well, likely Russia would do something like that, because it would maybe for the U.S., sort of diminish our support for what we're doing to say things that aren't working, or for the Ukrainians to demoralize them and for Russians to give them a sense of winning. So this seems like it might be disinformation along with real information.