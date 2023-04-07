Ukraine war planning documents leaked online, Pentagon investigating

Classified military documents regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine have leaked online, U.S. government officials confirmed.

Documents from the military containing sensitive information concerning U.S. and NATO material support of the Ukrainian military for the fight against Russia began appearing on Twitter and Telegram.

"We are aware of the reports of social media posts, and the Department is reviewing the matter," said Sabrina Singh, deputy Pentagon press secretary.

UKRAINE READIES SPRING OFFENSIVE EXPECTED TO BE LARGEST MOBILIZATION SINCE WAR WITH RUSSIA BEGAN

Analysts have claimed the documents appear at least slightly doctored, exaggerating Ukrainian casualties and downplaying Russian losses.

The military information appeared as a series of photographs capturing a view of different logistical maps and charts. Data shown relates to such things as weapons deliveries and accounting of soldiers.

RUSSIA WARNS NATO AS BELARUS SEES NUCLEAR UPGRADE ON PLANES, MISSILES

No information on battle strategies or the timeframes for offensive movements appears in the leak.

The leaked documents are also over a month old, from around March 1.

UKRAINE PREPARES FOR RUSSIAN SPRING OFFENSIVE

The conflict is poised to see the largest mobilized effort since the war began, as Kyiv prepares for an anticipated spring offensive.

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War believe that, based on information released from Russia and Ukraine, previous war movements and historical patterns of ground warfare, Kyiv is readying its troops for another significant offensive push.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are now on the eve of a Ukrainian counteroffensive," George Barros, a Russia analyst and leader of the Geospatial Intelligence Team for the Institute for the Study of War, told Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Caitlin McFall and Constance McDonough contributed to this report.