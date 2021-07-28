GOP Rep. Jim Banks: Dem-led Jan. 6 committee's Capitol Hill hearing was ‘performance art’

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., appeared on Fox News’ "The Ingraham Angle" on Tuesday night, where he shared his observations about a Capitol Hill hearing earlier in the day, in which some Capitol Police officers read statements regarding the Jan. 6 riot.

COPS BLAME TRUMP, REPUBLICANS FOR ALLEGEDLY INSPIRING AND THEN DOWNPLAYING JAN. 6 CAPITOL ATTACK

U.S. REP. JIM BANKS: Everything that you saw today was carefully scripted by Speaker Pelosi and her staff. Even the statements that these police officers read, you could tell at times they didn’t write the statements. They were merely reading them as they stumbled over some of the words that they weren’t familiar with as they were reading.

This was carefully scripted. Obviously the members of Congress who were selected to be in the room were picked. Republicans, including Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger … those two do not want Republicans to win back the majority next year. They want Democrats to remain in control and the American people should keep that in mind.

