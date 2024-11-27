Expand / Collapse search
GOP lawmaker says paying 'more for guacamole' is worthy price to keep fentanyl out of our border

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., argued it's not a partisan issue, 'We‘re sick and tired of our children and our neighbors dying from fentanyl poisoning'

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis. argued that slightly more expensive imports from Mexico are an easy price to pay when American lives are on the line.

"If Donald Trump‘s mass deportation plans were to take effect, there are estimates from the USDA that show nearly half of all agricultural workers in this country are undocumented, including by at least one count, a majority of dairy workers," CNN host Boris Sanchez said. "How is the Trump Administration planning to mass deport those workers without disrupting the nation‘s supply of food?"

"Well, here‘s what‘s really been inflationary," Van Orden began. "The last four years of the radical, out of control Biden spending with this Inflation Reduction Act, that’s what has caused inflation."

The congressman then argued that imports like guacamole pale in importance compared to the health of American citizens.

Rep. Derrick Van Orden spoke about border policy

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis. argued that guacamole becoming more expensive is an acceptable price to pay when American lives are what’s at stake.

"If it means that I have to pay more for guacamole, but fentanyl poison does not come across the Canadian and Mexican border, and our mothers and sisters and brothers and daughters aren‘t poisoned to death by this chemical that‘s coming across the border, I‘m willing to pay more for guacamole, as is the rest of the United States of America," he said.

He then suggested that this position is a bipartisan one, protecting Americans of all kinds.

Trump on stage in front of a massive American flag

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 23: Then-Republican presidential nominee, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes the stage during a campaign rally at Desert Diamond Arena on August 23, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

"We gotta understand that this is not a political statement. It‘s not a Republican or a Democrat issue, or independent or Libertarian, we‘re sick and tired of our children and our neighbors dying from fentanyl poisoning. There‘s not a single person. There‘s not a single person listening to this show right now that is farther than one degree separated from someone that has died from fentanyl poisoning and that‘s exactly what President Trump is getting to with these tariffs," he said. 

President-elect Donald Trump’s plans for tariffs and deporting illegal immigrants came under criticism from the left with them claiming that Americans will be paying more for many items.  

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.