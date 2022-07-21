GOP lawmaker says Jan 6 hearings are 'all about' keeping former President Trump off the ballot in 2024

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Armed Services Committee member Jim Banks ripped the Jan. 6 Committee for its partisan hearings, saying they have proven nothing on "Hannity."

JIM BANKS: The verdict is in. The January 6 committee is a complete dud. Remember this was all about blocking Republicans from winning back the House majority and keeping Donald Trump’s name off the ballot when he runs again in 2024. They’re going to end up spending over $10 million. They’ve interviewed over a thousand people, they have 100,000 documents in their possession, most of which that they are not willing to make public, and this is the best that they can do, this hearing tonight, the capstone event, the prime time hearing, this is the best that they can do.

They haven’t proven anything. If they’ve done anything, they’ve exonerated president Donald Trump and Republicans who supported him. At the end of the day too, we’ve got the Pelosi's doing insider stock training, you got Hunter Biden’s legal issues. This film crew for Stephen Colbert coming to the Capitol. The Biden DOJ is supposed to be color-blind. Instead, they view everything through the political prism of ideology, of those on the right and left. It’s a two-tier system of justice.

