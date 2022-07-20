Expand / Collapse search
Kevin McCarthy on Jan 6 hearings: We 'can't know' what Nancy Pelosi's texts are

The House Minority Leader said Republicans had to be hand-selected by Nancy Pelosi in order to sit on the Jan. 6 Committee

Fox News Staff
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Ca., joined 'Hannity' to explain what questions are and are not off limits for the Jan. 6 Committee.

House Minority Leader Kevin explained why prominent members of the Republican Party aren't on the Jan 6 Committee on "Hannity."  

KEVIN MCCARTHY: They would never allow Republicans into those meetings when they interview the individuals. All they would be, the American people would sit up there, and they would think this is a fair process. Remember also whatever Republican you put up there, Nancy Pelosi has to okay. Remember this committee why it is a legitimate, she started it with Benny Thompson who said there’s only one request, Nancy Pelosi is off limits. We can't know what Nancy Pelosi's texts are. We can't know what she said to the sergeant of arms, we can't know what she said to the Capitol police officer. 

REP. JORDAN ACCUSES PELOSI OF KICKING HIM OFF JAN. 6 CAPITOL COMMISSION FOR RAISING ‘FUNDAMENTAL’ QUESTIONS

Shouldn't the very first question be why was the Capitol ill-prepared that day? Why wouldn’t you look back to when they had national guard’s when the riots were going on in summer at the Lincoln Memorial, Nancy Pelosi complaining. Why wouldn’t we know that? And remember what this committee is all about, they already wanted to predetermine it. So if you allow that to go forward people would think this is a fair process, it's having the minority have a say. No, we would not. We don't have a say in it. 

