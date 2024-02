Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

After launching its artificial intelligence chatbot Gemini, Google is facing mounting scrutiny over the tool's answers to serious moral questions and its perceived bias. While tech companies and lawmakers navigate the uncharted waters of AI, Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen warned on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday that while the current gaffes are "laughable," improved AI chatbots could have a much more sinister impact on future generations.

GOODLE GEMINI BACKLASH EXPOSES COMMENTS FROM EMPLOYEES ON TRUMP, ‘ANTIRACISM’ AND ‘WHITE PRIVILEGE’

MARC THIESSEN: It's laughable that the Google AI is giving us a woman pope, and can't tell the difference whether Hitler or Elon Musk has been more negatively affecting society. These are almost caricatures of liberal bias. But the problem is this is the early launch. The AI is going to get better, but the bias will still be there because the people who are programming it are Silicon Valley tech bros who are the most woke population in the entire country. And so the bias will remain. It'll be better, but it'll just be more subtle and it won't be as obvious and won't be as laughable. And the problem with it is our kids...in the future are not going to be learning history from history books. They're going to be learning it from A.I. They're going to be asking, if you're going to have an AI tutor in your home, and the kids are just going to ask it questions, and it's going to give the answers. And if it's this biased, it's going to infect an entire generation of kids with this woke mind virus. And so the left's campaign to take over the schools, it doesn't matter if they control the schools. If they control AI, they can affect the entire worldview of an entire generation of kids with this bias.

Google rolled out its latest artificial intelligence model Gemini earlier this month, replacing the prior model Bard. Since launching the more enhanced version of Google AI, the tech giant has come under fire for alleged political bias and nuanced answers to serious moral inquiries.

The tech giant paused Gemini’s image generation feature last week after it created inaccurate depictions of White historical figures by changing their race.

The chatbot received another wave of backlash after it gave indecisive answers to serious moral problems, including pedophilia and whether infamous Soviet Union leader Joseph Stalin is a more problematic cultural figure than Libs of TikTok, a conservative social media page.

Google Gemini's chatbot challenge is the latest example of issue presented by AI tech. Despite concerns, many Americans still utilize artificial intelligence services and platforms.

CEO Sundar Pichai told employees on Tuesday that the company is working "around the clock" to fix Gemini, calling the images generated by the model "biased" and "completely unacceptable."

Fox News' Angelica Stabile, Gabriel Hays and Teny Sahakian contributed to this report.