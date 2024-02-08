Google Bard transitions to Gemini: What to know about the AI upgrade

Bye-bye, Bard.

Google AI has officially transitioned into Gemini, an enhanced version of Google’s first artificial intelligence system.

In a conversation with Fox News Digital, Google AI product lead Jack Krawczyk revealed what’s new about Gemini.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE?

"It’s genuinely an ecosystem that we’re going to be building on as a company," he said.

"It’s a moment of maturation for our approach to AI."

But the name change is the "least important part," according to Krawczyk, as Google announced that Gemini will also be released as an app.

Available on Android devices and through the Google app on iOS, the Gemini app will allow users to interact with AI on their smartphones.

HEAD OF GOOGLE BARD BELIEVES AI CAN HELP IMPROVE COMMUNICATION AND COMPASSION: ‘REALLY REMARKABLE’

"We’re bringing generative AI to people who have never experienced it before," Krawczyk said.

On Android devices, Gemini will replace Google Assistant after users opt into the tool.

Android users will also have the option to share their screen with Gemini for "low-friction" assistance, Krawczyk said.

Developing the app was a direct response to users who requested generative AI capabilities on the go, which furthers Google’s vision of an AI assistant that helps "get things done and solves problems with you," the AI lead said.

GOOGLE BARD LEAD DEBUNKS ‘NATURAL FEAR’ OF AI'S DEVELOPMENT: ‘COMPUTERS DO THINGS WITH YOU’

Along with the new app, Google introduced Gemini Advanced, an advanced Ultra 1.0 system that is Google’s "largest and most capable state-of-the-art AI model," according to a company press release.

"We’re giving people access to what we find is the most preferred chat model in English," Krawczyk said.

With the rollout of Google’s advanced AI model, users are prompted to try different interactions with the platform, including asking Gemini to write social media captions, troubleshoot advanced coding and generate images.

Gemini can also provide recipes in response to a user snapping a photo of a dish or can even design dinner party invitations, according to Krawczyk.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

More than 100 AI experts across various fields participated in Google’s testing process, including educators who have tested Gemini’s capabilities to build a personal tutor, he said.

"It doesn’t only give you step-by-step instructions on how to solve a problem," Krawczyk said. "It will also do sample quizzes – and based on how you answer, it’ll come back to you with a lesson plan."

Krawczyk has also heard of people using the tool to help solve physical problems, such as car issues.

One user who was stuck on the side of the road with a flat tire took a picture of the damage and asked Gemini, "What do I do?"

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS SHARE 6 OF THE BIGGEST AI INNOVATIONS OF 2023: 'A LANDMARK YEAR'

"Often, a human is the best help in a very dire situation," Krawczyk said. "I think what we’re helpful in doing is … [helping people] enter a situation prepared."

Gemini Advanced is available for $19.99 per month as part of the new Google One AI Premium Plan, which includes two terabytes of Google Drive storage.

Gemini will also be implemented in other Google products, including Gmail and Docs, according to Krawczyk.

"We think this is creating one of the most comprehensive AI plans available to people," he said. "We’ve got a plan to continue to iterate on this, but we’re excited to see what people create."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gemini is now available in the U.S. and more than 150 countries in English.

It will be available in other languages over time.