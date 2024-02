Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Backlash over Google’s AI chatbot exhibiting political bias has Americans saying they would not trust artificial intelligence to give them good answers, while others still find the new technology interesting and helpful.

"I think they’re programming it to be left and woke. It’s scary," Scott told Fox News while on Music City's famous Broadway street. He said he would "absolutely not" trust AI to answer questions for him.

But Mike disagreed, saying he had confidence AI chatbot would give him reliable information.

"We watched the ‘60 Minutes’ on it," he said. "It was pretty interesting when they talked about a lot of the AI."

Google's AI program, Gemini, has faced sharp criticism since its release for providing inaccuracies and political bias in its answers. The tech giant paused Gemini’s image generation feature last week after it created inaccurate depictions of White historical figures by changing their race.

The chatbot received another wave of backlash after it gave indecisive answers to serious moral problems, including pedophilia and whether infamous Soviet Union leader Joseph Stalin is a more problematic cultural figure than Libs of TikTok, a conservative social media page.

Following the controversy, Dan said, "it’s just a lazy way to get information."

"You’ve got to double-check it man," he told Fox News. "And who knows who's making it, right? Where is it coming from? It's like anything else."

Similarly, Jeff said these programs "totally could be biased."

"Whoever's writing the programs for these things can obviously interject their beliefs into it," he said. "So I don’t trust them."

But Mike said he's less concerned about being influenced by slanted information.

"I’m pretty good at forming my own opinion," he said.

Recent college graduates Oscar and Victoria said the younger generations regularly use AI technology.

"AI got me through my senior year of college," Oscar said. "It was correct for the most part."

Victoria said she doesn't use artificial intelligence, but her friends often do and love it.

"They think it’s so fun and funny," she told Fox News. "It's someone to talk to."

But Nathan said Gemini’s exposed flaws should make users more skeptical.

"I think the Google thing has demonstrated exactly what we're talking about with these," he said.