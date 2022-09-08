Expand / Collapse search
Glenn Youngkin reacts to speculation of presidential ambitions in 2024

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin reacts to 'rumors of presidential ambitions' and the House of Representatives' road to the majority on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin addressed speculation over his 2024 presidential ambitions and the House of Representatives' "road to the majority" on "The Ingraham Angle."

GLENN YOUNGKIN: My ambitions right now are to be the best governor that I possibly can be in Virginia, and we've had a great first eight months. I'm also finding that there's a great opportunity for me to support Virginia candidates running for Congress and I've often thought that the road to the majority in our House of Representatives comes through Virginia. 

VIRGINIA GOV. YOUNGKIN, A RISING GOP STAR, READY TO HIT CAMPAIGN TRAIL SUPPORTING FELLOW REPUBLICANS

We've got great candidates: Yesli Vega in the 7th, Jen Kiggans in the 2nd and Hung Cao in the 10th. We can win these races, that's why we're working hard for them… This is the future of the Republican Party — it's amazing.

