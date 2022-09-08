Glenn Youngkin reacts to speculation of presidential ambitions in 2024

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin addressed speculation over his 2024 presidential ambitions and the House of Representatives' "road to the majority" on "The Ingraham Angle."

GLENN YOUNGKIN: My ambitions right now are to be the best governor that I possibly can be in Virginia, and we've had a great first eight months. I'm also finding that there's a great opportunity for me to support Virginia candidates running for Congress and I've often thought that the road to the majority in our House of Representatives comes through Virginia.

We've got great candidates: Yesli Vega in the 7th, Jen Kiggans in the 2nd and Hung Cao in the 10th. We can win these races, that's why we're working hard for them… This is the future of the Republican Party — it's amazing.

