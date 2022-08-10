GOP congressional candidate Yesli Vega lays soaring crime at the feet of Dems: 'Look at what they've caused'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

DALLAS - Virginia Republican congressional candidate Yesli Vega is vowing to take on the "lawlessness and chaos" that has erupted due to skyrocketing crime, hoping the red wave many on the right believe is going to happen in the fall will help carry her to Capitol Hill.

Combating historic inflation and wasteful government spending, as well as addressing the migrant crisis at the southern border are among Vega's biggest priorities if elected to Congress, but as a law enforcement officer, tackling crime tops the list.

"It's very important to ensure that we uphold the rule of law, that enforce the laws on the books and as county supervisor, we conducted a countywide survey and the number one priority for folks is safe and secure communities," Vega told Fox News Digital in an interview at CPAC Dallas.

CPAC TEXAS: HIGH-PROFILE HISPANIC CONSERVATIVES DISCUSS COMMUNITY'S SHIFT, SAYS THEY'RE ‘WAKING UP’

Vega, who's running in Virginia's 7th Congressional District against incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., hit her opponent's party that has "incentivize[d] crime" in cities across the country, pointing to prosecutors "that are not doing their job" and allowing criminals to suffer "zero consequences." Vega is a former police officer and a county supervisor in Prince William County.

OKLAHOMA GOV. KEVIN STITT HITS MEDIA FOR FUELING ‘DISTRUST’, REJECT S ITS ABORTION COVERAGE

"So what does that tell criminals? I can go ahead, break the law and nothing's going to happen. So that's the result of failed Democratic leadership, in my opinion, and their policies. And so you have to go back to a place where if somebody doesn't want to play by the rules, they want to violate the law, they're going to be held accountable," Vega said.

Vega was a strong advocate for Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin during the 2021 gubernatorial race as the chairwoman of the Latinos for Youngkin coalition, proudly boasting the historic 54% of the Hispanic vote she helped him earn, according to one exit poll.

And with the 2024 buzz Youngkin has already been generating among Republicans, Vega appears enthused about his prospects of a potential bid for the White House.

TRUMP DOESN'T RULE OUT BACKING BRIAN KEMP IN GEORGIA GUBERNATORIAL RACE

"He's done tremendous work… and I think that has generated a lot of enthusiasm. A lot of folks are fired up and you know, that's why you hear these conversations about him, you know, running for higher office," Vega said."I'll be praying for him, I will be rooting for him, but certainly we're happy with the work that he's been doing thus far in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and we're excited for what the future holds for our governor."

When asked if she was concerned about recent polls signaling hope for Democrats to maintain control of Congress in November, Vega expressed confidence that voters will keep "failed Democratic leadership" in mind come Election Day.

"They can say whatever they want, and they can use flowery language all day long, but at the end of the day, look at what they've caused. We are in this condition because of failed Democratic leadership and failed policies. And so we're going to stick to the issues," Vega told Fox News, listing education and the price of gas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And the sad thing is that it doesn't have to be this way… You do not have to be paying over $5 for gas, OK? If we really mean that we're going to put America and Americans first and their interests above all others, then we have to start electing people that are going to do what they say they're going to do. And I see the shift, and I'm really excited to be part of this incoming freshman class because we are going to deliver. We are going to work on behalf of the American people," Vega added.