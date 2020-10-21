Glenn Greenwald attacks 'Lincoln Project grifters' for comparing themselves to civil rights movement

The Intercept co-founder Glenn Greenwald is calling out the anti-Trump Lincoln Project after some of its leadership appeared to compare themselves to civil rights protesters in the 1960s.

"Is there any valor they won't steal?" he asked in a tweet Wednesday. Lincoln Project co-founders Reed Galen, Steve Schmidt, and Rick Wilson had published an op-ed on Tuesday in which they argued that Americans faced a binary choice between the country's well-being and President Trump.

"None of us can choose history. History chooses us," they wrote in The Washington Post. "If you ever wondered what side of the Edmund Pettus Bridge you would have stood on, this is your chance to choose. Those who went before faced dogs and fire hoses, and yet they did not flinch." They seemed to be referring to protests against systemic racism in Alabama, including an armed confrontation between state troopers and protesters on the Edmund Pettus Bridge. The event, in which police assaulted protesters with tear gas, bullwhips, and billy clubs, would be dubbed "Bloody Sunday."

After MSNBC host Joe Scarborough tweeted that portion of the Post op-ed, Greenwald responded incredulously.

"[M]ulti-million-dollar-a-year cable hosts & Lincoln Project grifters are now comparing themselves to those beaten at Edmund Pettus Bridge because they're opposing Trump, after years of equating themselves with the French #Resistance?"

Greenwald went on to compare the Lincoln Project to Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who he descibed as "an actual dissident."

"Julian Assange is an actual dissident: one languishing in one of the west's worst prisons because he exposed war crimes of the US & allies. That's what is done to real dissidents as opposed to cosplaying Twitter grifters. Real dissidents aren't found in MSNBC & CNN Green Rooms," he said.