Glenn Beck slams indictment of Donald Trump: The America that we knew is finished

TheBlaze founder Glenn Beck slammed the indictment of former President Donald Trump, saying the news has made him a "symbol."

"Donald Trump is not even a person anymore. He is a symbol. He is a symbol of the average, everyday guy that keeps getting screwed every single time [and who] watches other people screw up big banks, screw up their companies and get away with it," Beck said Thursday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"They see people all the time doing stuff that they know if they did, they'd be in prison for 20 years. But because they're not part of the elite, they get away with it. Donald Trump has taken arrow after arrow."

Beck proceeded to put on a "Make America Great Again" hat, adding that those words are how the "average American feels tonight."

"This guy has been taking the bullets for the average person now for years. And people on the right feel like he's the only guy that really gets what the people are feeling. And it's not going to end well for the Democrats in the next election," Beck predicted.

The radio host argued that the indictment of Trump was meant to "inflame" the country and stir up violence from the right. "They want you to strike out. Why? Because then they can close the cage," he told host Tucker Carlson.

"What do you think this Donald Trump thing is really all about? The America that we knew, the fundamental transformation that started in 2008, is finished."

Beck made several predictions of what he expects to happen in the near future if the country doesn’t get back on track and vote for a candidate other than the current "Banana Republic administration."

"By 2025, we are going to be at war. We are going to have a new dollar, a currency that probably is coming from the central bank. We'll have a currency collapse, and we will live in a virtual police state," he explained. "I know that might sound crazy to a lot of people. It's not far off. The Bill of Rights is gone. Nobody is paying attention. Where are the Republicans? Where are the decent Democrats that can see this is insanity?"