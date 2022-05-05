Trump reacts to Biden's MAGA criticism, says movement 'saving America'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump on Thursday told Fox News Digital that "MAGA is saving America," and slammed President Biden for being "divisive" when he called MAGA the "most extreme political organization that’s existed in recent American history."

"MAGA is saving America," Trump told Fox News. "Our country is going to hell. MAGA is saving America."

"Inflation, incompetent withdrawals from Afghanistan, leaving hostages horribly wounded, soldiers, $85 billion of military equipment – MAGA is saving America," Trump continued.

The former president said the U.S. is "no longer respected throughout the world."

"Ukraine should have never happened," Trump said, declaring that "Russia would have never gone into Ukraine" under his leadership.

"MAGA is saving our country," Trump said again.

Trump’s comments are in response to Biden, who, reacting Wednesday to the leaked draft opinion signaling the Supreme Court’s intent to overturn Roe v. Wade, slammed Republicans, saying the controversy is "about a lot more than abortion." Biden said the "MAGA crowd" is "the most extreme political organization that’s existed in recent American history."

Biden declared in April that the GOP "ain’t your father’s Republican Party," saying it has shifted to a "MAGA party" and warning that right-leaning politicians "who know better" are "afraid to act correctly" out of fear of losing a primary election.

When asked for reaction on Biden’s remarks that the Republican Party is now the "MAGA party," Trump replied: "I hope so. I hope so."

Trump went on to tell Fox News that Biden is "being very divisive."

"Of course he is," Trump said. "That’s all they know – misinformation. That is all they are good at."

Trump pointed to the "Russia, Russia, Russia" investigation and "all of the other things that have now been caught."

"He is being very divisive but it is more than that, it is all misinformation just like the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax and all of the hoaxes," Trump said again. "That’s what they’re good at."

Biden's comments about "MAGA" Wednesday were in response to the issue of abortion being left to the states, should the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade be finalized.

"Now, what happens if you have states changing the law, saying that that that children who are LGBT, who can't be in classrooms with other children, is that, is that legit under the way that the decision is written?" Biden asked.

"What are the next things that are going to be attacked?" He asked. "Because this MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that's existed in American history – in recent American history."

Earlier this week, the White House said President Biden has been "struck" by the "hold" former President Trump has on the Republican Party. "He has been struck by the hold his predecessor seems to have on far too many members of the party," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

In a separate interview with Fox News Digital this week, Trump touted victories for the nearly two dozen candidates he endorsed who won their primary races in Ohio and Indiana Tuesday night, predicting the evening was just the beginning of a "tremendous season" for Republicans he supports.

"I was 22 and 0," Trump told Fox News. "I won every race."

The 22 candidates in Ohio and Indiana whom Trump endorsed won their primaries Tuesday night, including J.D. Vance, the venture capitalist and bestselling author of "Hillbilly Elegy." Vance secured Trump's endorsement in Ohio’s crowded GOP Senate primary less than three weeks ago.

"It was a great evening for the Republican Party and we love all of our candidates from Indiana, from Ohio, I went 22 and 0," Trump told Fox News.

"I think we're going to have a tremendous season, I think we’re going to win a lot of races with great candidates who are going to go on to big numbers in the fall."