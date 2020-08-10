Democrats sounding Trump-Russia alarm ignore that China has 'purchased' Joe Biden, Glenn Beck says

Democrats are attempting to sound the alarm about Russia intervening to help Trump win reelection while ignoring Joe Biden's close ties to China, syndicated radio host and founder of The Blaze Glenn Beck told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Monday.

"I'm living in an 'Alice in Wonderland' world where I think, 'If I drink that, then I get smaller. I eat something, I get larger,'" Beck remarked to host Tucker Carlson.

"This is a completely upside-down world where what they are saying is shocking: Russia might try to interfere in our election," he went on, "which is weird because ... I was reporting that in 2014 and nobody would listen, they didn't care."

Beck added that such concerns also went uninvestigated in 2015 and 2016.

"[They are acting like] China is this pious little country over there [saying] 'Well, sure, we would rather have the guy that we have already purchased in Joe Biden, but we would never do anything nefarious at all.'"

"Do you have your Chinese[-made] mask on yet?" Beck asked the host. "This is insane."