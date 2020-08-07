MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace suggests Sen. Ron Johnson is 'in cahoots' with Russia to hurt Biden

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace suggested on Friday that Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., is "in cahoots" with Russia in order to defeat Joe Biden in the November election.

On Friday, Director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center William Evanina issued a statement warning that multiple countries may attempt to put their thumbs on the scale in November, including Russia.

"We assess that Russia is using a range of measures to primarily denigrate former Vice President Biden and what it sees as an anti-Russia 'establishment,'" Evanina wrote. "This is consistent with Moscow's public criticism of him when he was Vice President for his role in the Obama Administration's policies on Ukraine and it's support for the anti-Putin opposition inside Russia ... Some Kremlin-linked actors are also seeking to boost President Trump's candidacy on social media and Russian television."

Evanina also made mention of a "pro-Russian Ukrainian parliamentarian" who is allegedly "spreading claims about corruption" to undermine Biden's candidacy.

During a panel discussion, Wallace singled out Johnson, who has been looking into Biden's ties to the Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma, while posing a question to MSNBC analyst Jeremy Bash.

"Russia is actively working to quote 'denigrate' Joe Biden," Wallace said. "My question for you is Ron Johnson, senator from Wisconsin ,is actively working to denigrate Joe Biden. Are they in cahoots?"

"I don't know if they're in cahoots," Bash responded, "but a senator, an American citizen, has the right to participate in the political process.

The former KGB operative Vladimir Putin does not have the right."

Fox News has reached out to Johnson's office for comment.