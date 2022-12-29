Netflix's 'Glass Onion' is a veiled dig at Elon Musk, audience speculates: 'Brutal takedown'

Audiences are arguing that "Knives Out: Glass Onion," the sequel to the original 2019 hit, is one big parody of Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

Ed Norton's character Miles in Netflix's "Glass Onion" is a tech billionaire who invites his group of eclectic friends to his remote island to play a murder mystery game. His character often comes across as a childish, spoiled playboy, and some viewers say the comparison to Musk, the billionaire CEO of Twitter, SpaceX, and Tesla, is uncanny.

"The Glass Onion movie is a brutal takedown of Elon Musk and you should all see it," Beyond the Pale host Rafael Shimunov wrote.

"Edward Norton's Miles Bron may be fictional, but his overinflated opinion of his own mind is all too familiar," the subhead to an opinion piece from MSNBC Daily's James Downie read.

"The Muskian traits of one Miles Bron," Mashable tweeted.

"They really hammer that point home during the movie and, well, it's hard not to see some Muskian similarities — even down to the minutia," the outlet wrote. "Bron faxes nonsensical business ideas to his employees, similar to how Musk governs Twitter — even firing people — via half-considered tweets. Bron sets impossible deadlines for tasks he doesn't even understand, which is sort of like Musk and his strange code reviews. Bron's got faux-liberal beliefs, like clean energy (more on that later), while people around him realize exactly how red-pilled he is (it's literally called out). That's Musk."

Others made a more direct comparison.

"Elon Musk is Miles Bron!" CNN's Bakari Sellers tweeted.

"Bullseye," agreed DNC Chair Jaime Harrison.

Director Rian Johnson said that while he can see why audiences are making the comparison to Musk, it's just a coincidence. The movie was also filmed well before the billionaire took the wheel of Twitter.

"It’s so weird. It’s very bizarre," Johnson said about the timing in an interview with The Atlantic. "I hope there isn’t some secret marketing department at Netflix that’s funding this Twitter takeover."

He did admit there is a "weird relevance" regarding current events.

"But obviously, it has almost a weird relevance in exactly the current moment," he said. "A friend of mine said, ‘Man, that feels like it was written this afternoon.’ And that’s just sort of a horrible, horrible accident, you know?"

Musk has been a favorite target of the liberal media since his Twitter takeover. He's blasted the media several times, including a dig at the press for its role in "deceiving" the public over the Hunter Biden laptop story after an analysis from former Rolling Stone journalist Matt Taibbi examining how Twitter executives used the platform to mislead on reports about President Biden's son on several occasions.

"I think those people should be looking in the mirror and wondering why they were deceptive. Why did they deceive the American public?’ Musk said of the controversy. "Instead of trying to redirect blame to Matt Taibbi, accepting some responsibility themselves to not being truthful to the American public."