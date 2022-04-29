Gingrich: Border crisis ‘profoundly’ changing US politics as Hispanic voters abandon Democrats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich told "America’s Newsroom" on Friday that the border crisis is driving Latino voters away from the Democratic Party. Hispanic voters' approval for Biden has plummeted since the 2020 election.

NEWT GINGRICH: I think historically Republicans have been much more committed to American patriotism, to the idea of the nation. I think on the left you have a large block of people who don’t want to stand for the national anthem. They don’t want to recognize the American flag as our primary symbol. They don’t want to teach American history accurately. And they frankly think it is just fine to be drowned in people who don’t understand America, haven’t learned about our country, haven’t assimilated. So I think there is a huge difference there. Interestingly among Latinos who used to be Democrats the flood of illegal immigrants is driving them into the Republican Party and as I think profoundly changing the politics of the United States.

