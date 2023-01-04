Gianno Caldwell reveals to Tucker Carlson what inspired him to get involved in Chicago politics

Expand / Collapse search
Bailee Hill
Bailee Hill
Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell tells his story of what it was like growing up in South Side, Chicago and how his grandfather inspired him to get involved in politics on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell lost his younger brother last year to a shooting in his home city of Chicago, a place where he has called for change to counter the crime surge. 

Caldwell sat down with Tucker Carlson during a Fox Nation episode of "Tucker Carlson Today" to discuss just how his childhood growing up in the Windy City shaped his interest in politics and what spurred him to help incite change. 

"Partly the saving grace of why I am here today is because of my father's father," Caldwell told Carlson. "So how I got into politics and what became the paradigm shift for me, my grandfather, we were riding through this area, Chicago, called Inglewood, which is the hardest hit area for drugs, violence, gangs, the whole deal."

FOX NEWS ANALYST GIANNO CALDWELL LAYS BROTHER, KILLED IN CHICAGO, TO REST: ‘THE FLAME HAS BEEN IGNITED’

"I look out the window, I see what I believe to be my mom," he continued. "I'm tearing up, but looking out the window, so he doesn't see me because my grandfather's a tough guy. He wouldn't want to see me crying, but he notices me tearing up. And as we are riding by, I realized that it wasn't my mother, but it certainly could have been her."

Caldwell recalled his grandfather asking him what was wrong, and he then asked him how he could prevent crime in his own community

Gianno Caldwell and his brother, Christian, in their last photo taken together.

Gianno Caldwell and his brother, Christian, in their last photo taken together. (Fox News Digital)

He detailed this dialogue as the turning point that piqued his interest in public policy. 

"He begins to tell me about the elected officials, the power they have, the increased penalty of law for those who sell and distribute drugs, and how they can provide grant funding for those who want to be rehabilitated," Caldwell said. "So then I said I want to be an elected official."

Caldwell said he started volunteering for his local alderman, and after that, he eventually secured an internship to get further involved.

He explained that he grew up poor alongside his eight siblings, and moved frequently around the city after his mother became addicted to drugs. 

Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell is looking for answers after his 18-year-old brother, Christian, was fatally shot in Chicago on Saturday.

Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell is looking for answers after his 18-year-old brother, Christian, was fatally shot in Chicago on Saturday. (Gianno Caldwell)

His grandmother eventually gained custody of him and his siblings while she sought sobriety. 

Caldwell's 18-year-old brother Christian, who was the youngest of the nine siblings, was killed in a June shooting in Chicago. 

"I was really hoping to effect the kind of change that would save my mom's life. That was the catalyst for me getting involved and staying in politics," said Caldwell.

Bailee Hill is an associate editor with Fox News Digital. Story ideas can be sent to bailee.hill@fox.com 