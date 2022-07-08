Gianno Caldwell rips soft-on-crime policies in Chicago, NYC: Even liberals know 'this has gone too far'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell, whose brother was recently killed in Chicago, said Friday that liberal district attorneys have "gone too far" and criminals no longer fear punishments.

Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City and other U.S. cities are consumed in crime as homicide, assault, robbery and other violent crimes reach alarming rates.

"Across the country, whether it be Los Angeles or San Francisco… even liberals are recognizing that these progressive policies are endangering the lives of their families and friends," Caldwell argued on "The Faulkner Focus" Friday.

JULY 4TH VIOLENCE: US CITIES REPORT DOZENS OF SHOOTINGS, DEATHS

New York City was rocked this week by the news of the fatal stabbing of Austin Simon by local bodega worker Jose Alba. Many have criticized the murder charges saying it was an act of self-defense after Simon berated and pushed Alba behind the counter of a Manhattan deli.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg faced calls to resign prior to this incident, and critics argue his soft-on-crime policies are enabling more aggressive activity and prompting civilians to take their defense into their own hands.

"We have years of a woke progressive D.A.," New York City councilman Joe Borelli said on "Fox & Friends" Friday. "And the net result is that we have lawlessness in this city where people who are doing their job working day in and day out feel they have no recourse from the justice system, from the police department, and they're forced to take matters into their own hands."

In addition to New York City, Chicago has also been a hub for increased crime. Caldwell's brother, Christian, was murdered in Chicago, and there has been little effort toward justice for the 18-year-old. Caldwell said he reached out to Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office but has not received a response about the case.

FOX NEWS ANALYST GIANNO CALDWELL REMEMBERS BROTHER, 18, FATALLY SHOT IN CHICAGO: ‘ALL I WANT…IS JUSTICE’

"[Criminals] don't fear the police. They don't fear being charged," Caldwell argued. "And that's the sentiment that continues to ring true here in the city of Chicago. And this has caused my little brother to be murdered in the city that I grew up in and the city that I love."

Chicago has seen a 34% increase in criminal activity while New York City saw a 31% increase since last June. Liberal district attorneys across the country are facing growing pressure to resign or face a recall vote as criminal activity surges.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It must change because there's countless other victims that are being created by the day because of these policies that have been implemented," Caldwell shared. "It must change."

Fox News' Audrey Conklin, Greg Norman and Marta Dhanis contributed to this report.