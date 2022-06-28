Gianno Caldwell pleads for justice in brother's killing: 'Lives are on the line'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell delivered an emotional plea in the fight for justice for his younger brother, who was tragically shot and killed in Chicago last week.

Caldwell joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to discuss and the tragedy of his 18-year-old brother Christian, who was the youngest of nine siblings, and the ongoing Chicago crime surge.

"It's just beyond belief," Caldwell told co-host Steve Doocy. "We sit here, and we talk about the violence in Chicago on a weekly basis, but the people there, they live it. They're afraid to leave their homes. And we're not talking about people who are involved in any gangs or any street activity. These are normal, everyday working people who are afraid for their safety."

"Living in Chicago should not come with a death warrant, but for so many people there, it does," he continued.

Caldwell said his brother was shot on Friday, and no suspects have been arrested in connection with his death. He urged anyone watching with information to contact the Chicago Police Department and, if uncomfortable, to reach out to him directly on social media instead.

"We need justice for my baby brother, Christian, that's all that I want," Caldwell said. "I would rather not be here talking to you, Steve. Honestly, I would rather be with my family right now."

"Yesterday, for the first time in my life, I went to a funeral home to plan the burial for my baby brother," he continued. "I'm paying for a funeral, Steve, for my baby brother. My baby brother is supposed to be burying me, not the other way around."

Caldwell also addressed the city's soft on crime policies, urging action in wake of his brother's death, which he said could have been "prevented."

"We got to get tough on crime in Chicago because literally lives are on the line," Caldwell said.