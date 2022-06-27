Chicago Democrat mayoral candidate rips Lightfoot on crime surge: 'Handcuffing our police'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrat mayoral candidate and Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez slammed Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Monday, accusing her of "handcuffing" law enforcement and "gaslighting" residents as crime continues to spiral out of control. Lopez blasted Lightfoot on "America's Newsroom" as another bloody weekend comes to a close in Chicago.

FOX NEWS ANALYST GIANNO CALDWELL REMEMBERS BROTHER, 18, FATALLY SHOT IN CHICAGO: ‘ALL I WANT… IS JUSTICE’

RAYMOND LOPEZ: What Lori Lightfoot has done is emboldened criminals by handcuffing our police, not allowing them to chase them, not allowing to pursue them, not allowing to arrest them in ways that show there are repercussions for their actions. And all the while, just continuing to try and gaslight our citizens and things that are on the national stage, while trying to avoid the issues in her own backyard.

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW FROM "AMERICA'S NEWSROOM" BELOW: