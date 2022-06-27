Expand / Collapse search
Chicago's Crime Wave
Chicago Democrat mayoral candidate rips Lightfoot on crime surge: 'Handcuffing our police'

Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez argued Lightfoot has 'emboldened' criminals on 'America's Newsroom'

By Bailee Hill | Fox News
Democrat running to unseat Chicago's Lori Lightfoot rips her for 'handcuffing police' on crime surge Video

Chicago alderman and mayoral candidate Raymond Lopez slammed Lightfoot for her handling of the city's crime surge.

Democrat mayoral candidate and Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez slammed Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Monday, accusing her of "handcuffing" law enforcement and "gaslighting" residents as crime continues to spiral out of control. Lopez blasted Lightfoot on "America's Newsroom" as another bloody weekend comes to a close in Chicago. 

FOX NEWS ANALYST GIANNO CALDWELL REMEMBERS BROTHER, 18, FATALLY SHOT IN CHICAGO: ‘ALL I WANT… IS JUSTICE’

RAYMOND LOPEZ: What Lori Lightfoot has done is emboldened criminals by handcuffing our police, not allowing them to chase them, not allowing to pursue them, not allowing to arrest them in ways that show there are repercussions for their actions. And all the while, just continuing to try and gaslight our citizens and things that are on the national stage, while trying to avoid the issues in her own backyard.

Chicago Democratic mayoral candidate rips Lori Lightfoot on surging crime: 'Chooses to dodge, deflect, blame' Video

Bailee Hill is an associate editor with Fox News Digital.