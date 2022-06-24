Fox News's Gianno Caldwell shares tragic news of his teenage brother's murder in Chicago

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The younger brother of Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell was reportedly shot and killed in Chicago, Illinois on Friday.

Caldwell, who joined the network in 2017 and also runs a bipartisan consulting firm, said his brother was the latest victim of Chicago's crime wave.

Caldwell broke the news of the tragedy on Twitter early Saturday morning.

"Yesterday was the worst day of my existence," Caldwell wrote. "I received a call informing me that my teenage baby brother was murdered on the south side of Chicago. Never could I have imagined my baby brother’s life would be stolen from him. Please keep my family in your prayers."

In another recent message, Caldwell shared a "Father's Day" message from his brother, who he identified as Matthew, adding that his sibling viewed Gianno as a paternal figure in his life.

"My little brother has never met his father and as devastating as this is, I am thankful to God for choosing me to be his big brother/father figure," he wrote.

In a 2017 column for the New York Post, Caldwell – who had moved from Chicago to Washington – recounted another incident in which his brother was allegedly ambushed by gun-wielding men in the Windy City's violent South Side.

"It was late on Memorial Day in 2017. The night was surprisingly cool; it felt more like early spring than early summer. My younger brother was sitting in a parked car on the South Side of Chicago with a couple of his friends. Two men approached, pulled automatic pistols, and started firing," he wrote in the Post.

Caldwell's mother was the person who informed him of that shooting incident, adding he wrote about the tragic day in his book "Taken For Granted." A longtime critic of Democrats' soft-on-crime policies, Caldwell also previously discussed working with local lawmakers to try to make change in the South Side.

He said at the time that Illinois State Rep. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, admitted to him Democrats had, in Caldwell's recounting, "failed black people, especially because of the violence in Chicago. [Ford] says Blacks should demand action from the city’s elected officials."

Caldwell previously criticized Chicago's leadership for choosing politics over people – after then-President Donald Trump offered federal resources to fight the violence epidemic.

"Why? Because [then-Mayor] Rahm Emanuel disagreed with Trump’s politics," Caldwell said.

"I guess the Black bodies dying in the streets of Chicago didn’t constitute an urgent enough issue for Emanuel to welcome the president’s help."

On a Fox News panel earlier this month, Caldwell commented on the shooting and hospitalization of a Chicago police officer that occurred during a routine traffic stop. He stated, "I'm absolutely disgusted by the violence that continues in my hometown."

Caldwell mentioned the Chicago police superintendent's report that there were "over 76 police officers either shot, or shot at in 2021 alone. There were over 800 homicides in 2021."

During the segment, the Fox News Analyst brought up the incident where his brother was shot at. "I think back to just several years ago my younger brother during Memorial Day weekend was in a car with two of his friends when two men walked up and shot that car 25 times," he recalled.

"Thank God my little brother lived, but his best friend died in his arms," Caldwell stated, adding "It's terrible."

Caldwell also called out the city leadership's soft-on-crime policies, "If you're going to have these soft-on-crime measures, you're never going to get the crime problem under control, whether it be in Chicago, whether it be in Philadelphia, Detroit, wherever it may be."

"These policies must change, and they got to get tough and they got to get tough immediately, otherwise we're going to see more and more people dying in the streets daily," Caldwell added.