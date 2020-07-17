Geraldo Rivera: Police organizations 'see through the veil of Dems' rhetoric,' now back Trump

Police organizations see through the veil of Democratic rhetoric, Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera stated Friday.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends" with Brian Kilmeade, Rivera said the National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO)'s decision to endorse President Trump is remarkable.

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF POLICE ORGANIZATIONS ENDORSES TRUMP, AFTER BACKING BIDEN AS VP IN '08, '12

"You know, Brian, a far more astute group than the National Association of Police Organizations have seen right through the veil of Democratic rhetoric and have chosen to endorse President Trump," he said.

"They did not endorse him last time. They have endorsed him this time," he said.

NAPO represents more than 1,000 police associations and 241,000 officers. They did not endorse a candidate in the 2016 election but endorsed former President Barack Obama and then-Vice President Joe Biden in both the 2008 and 2012 elections.

"That's a thousand police organizations — well over 900,000 people when you count their spouses. That's a very significant voting block and it does appear that they have rejected the rhetoric of the left," Rivera pointed out.

"They have rejected this whole defund the police movement and have warmly embraced the candidacy of President Trump," he said.

"Indeed, if President Trump was doing as well with many of these swing states as he is with the cops, he'd be in a whole different story right now," added Rivera.

The president is down in polls and a bombshell poll from Quinnipiac University released Wednesday showed former Vice President Joe Biden leading the president 52 percent to 37 percent nationally. No other poll has given Biden that big of a national lead in 2020.

"But, I think the cops have shown their love and support for the president and they believe that he's got the right idea," Rivera said. "They are delighted, for instance, that the feds have gone to try to take control of the federal courthouse in Portland."

Gripped by violent demonstrations for weeks, Portland has been in an almost constant state of civil unrest since the death of George Floyd. On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security worked alongside local and state police officers -- in defiance of indignant of local, state and federal leaders -- to clear out encampments downtown.