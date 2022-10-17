Raphael Warnock is 'either rubber stamp for Biden or has no clue what he's doing': Herschel Walker

Georgia Republican senatorial nominee Herschel Walker sounded off on his Democratic opponent, incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-GA., during a Fox News town hall on Monday.

Walker, a retired Dallas Cowboys running back and Georgia Bulldogs star, cited rampant inflation, an effectively-open Southern border and the fact many Americans are living on week-to-week means to question why Warnock has voted with President Biden about 96% of the time.

"So, he either is a rubber stamp for Joe Biden or he has no clue what he's doing. Think about it," Walker said.

"There can only be one of the two. You're either a rubber stamp for Joe Biden or you have no clue what you're doing because everyone has said Joe Biden is headed in the wrong direction, which means he's headed in the wrong direction as well."

Walker also called out critics focusing on his past personal struggles and his personal life, as moderator Sean Hannity pointed to Warnock's own more recent situation involving his now-ex-wife, who was captured on Atlanta Police Department bodycam footage in 2020 alleging the then-candidate ran over her foot with his car.

Ouleye Ndoye-Warnock claimed her husband "doesn't care" and called him "a great actor" when it comes to his public persona.

When the footage first aired while Warnock was facing off with then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, the Democrat's spokesman called it a "desperate and shameful" attempt by the GOP to get traction in the election. Warnock himself has told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution the events "didn't happen."

"What's strange about it is, you know, I've been very transparent," Walker said. "They can continue to try to bring up whatever. I've been very transparent because I'm very open, because right now the people need to know the truth. The truth is I had problems years ago, but I've been very transparent and I came forward."

Walker said he has been forthright about his past mental health challenges separately has called on Americans to seek help if they are struggling.

Walker said Warnock by contrast is not being transparent, accusing him of sealing divorce records and "hiding behind court papers" in regard to an early 2000s incident at an Eldersburg, Md., children's camp sponsored by a Baltimore church at which he was minstering.

Warnock and another man were accused of trying to prevent a Maryland State Trooper from interviewing counselors at the camp about abuse allegations.

The senator now leads Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta; the same pulpit from which Dr. Martin Luther King preached.

Walker said Warnock invoked King during their Friday debate in Savannah, calling the reference "totally wrong."

"Doctor King has nothing to do with what he's doing that church. And I thought that was totally insulting for him to do that," Walker said.

Moderator Hannity went on to note King's niece, Alveda King, was participating in the town hall audience and also supporting Walker.

Ms. King later appeared on the dais to thank Walker for his candidacy.