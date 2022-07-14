Teachers' Unions push Democrats to get more aggressive on 'critical race theory'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

America's top teachers' union wants Democrats to ramp up messaging against Republican attacks on critical race theory.

American Federation of Teachers (ATF) President Randi Weingarten laid out her argument during a speech at the ongoing AFT convention in Boston. She is expected to argue that Republicans across the country are politicizing education by working to excise lessons on CRT and gender identity, according to NBC News.

Conservatives have made significant gains across the country by highlighting racialized curriculums, with many Progressive school boards being upended in local elections.

"While extremist politicians are trying to drive a wedge between parents and teachers by banning books, censoring curriculum and politicizing public education, we’re focused on investing in public schools and the essential knowledge and skills students need," Weingarten is expected to say.

"We’re focused on accelerating learning, not just catching up. We are fighting for the conditions and the climate students need to thrive like state-of-the-art buildings, with good ventilation, lower class sizes and mental health resources," she will say.

The ATF commissioned a poll from the Hart Research Associates which found that 37% of Americans believe public schools don't give enough time for teaching racial issues to students, while 29% believe schools give too much time to the topic.

Conservatives often point to a distinction between teaching critical race theory and teaching U.S. history accurately with respect to race issues, however.

Meanwhile, 43% said schools devote too much time to teaching gender identity, and 21% said schools aren't devoting enough time to the topic, according to the survey.

Republicans in several states have sought to ban discussion of gender identity and critical race theory in classrooms, particularly for young students.

Party candidates have found great success in prioritizing the issue, with the most notable victory being Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who honed in parents after his opponent dismissed their role in influencing curriculums.