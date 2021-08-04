Georgia Gov. Kemp: People don't trust federal government anymore on COVID guidance

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp told "Fox & Friends," Wednesday, that since the White House and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are sending out mixed messages about mask mandates, Americans "don’t trust the government anymore when it comes to the coronavirus."

GOV. BRIAN KEMP: Georgians have been dealing with this pandemic and the reopening of our economy, reopening of schools this time last year, one of the first states in the country to do that. We don't need mandates to know what to do. We need to talk to people about getting vaccinated to protect themselves from the Delta variant and these other variants that are out there. We're starting to see that happen again here in Georgia as our vaccination rates have gone up.

…

These mandates haven't worked, and it makes it worse when governments are not consistent. I've been consistent for 15 months. We got mixed messages coming out of the White House, out of CDC and other places, National Institutes of Health, and that's why people don't trust the government anymore when it comes to COVID guidance and mandates don't work. We need to trust people to do the right thing at the local level.



