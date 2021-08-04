Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Georgia Gov. Kemp: People don't trust federal government anymore on COVID guidance

The GOP governor argues mask mandates ‘don’t work’

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp: People don't trust government anymore on COVID Video

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp: People don't trust government anymore on COVID

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp reacts on ‘Fox & Friends’ to local mask mandates.

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp told "Fox & Friends," Wednesday, that since the White House and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are sending out mixed messages about mask mandates, Americans "don’t trust the government anymore when it comes to the coronavirus."

CORONAVIRUS IN THE US: STATE-BY-STATE BREAKDOWN

GOV. BRIAN KEMP: Georgians have been dealing with this pandemic and the reopening of our economy, reopening of schools this time last year, one of the first states in the country to do that. We don't need mandates to know what to do. We need to talk to people about getting vaccinated to protect themselves from the Delta variant and these other variants that are out there. We're starting to see that happen again here in Georgia as our vaccination rates have gone up. 

These mandates haven't worked, and it makes it worse when governments are not consistent. I've been consistent for 15 months. We got mixed messages coming out of the White House, out of CDC and other places, National Institutes of Health, and that's why people don't trust the government anymore when it comes to COVID guidance and mandates don't work. We need to trust people to do the right thing at the local level. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on mask mandate, violent crime spike in Atlanta Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.