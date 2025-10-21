George Santos promises prison reform work after Trump commutes his federal fraud sentence

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former New York Rep. George Santos vowed not to disappoint President Donald Trump after his seven-year prison sentence was commuted last Friday, saying he’s determined to make the most of his second chance by focusing on prison reform.

"It's about doing what's right. It's about moving forward. It's changing the ending of my life, because I can't go back and change the beginning," the former Republican lawmaker said Monday on "Hannity."

"President Trump gave me an opportunity to change the end, and with that, I want to do prison reform. I want to help."

Santos was sentenced to seven years and three months in prison in April after pleading guilty to deceiving donors and stealing the identities of nearly a dozen people to funnel fraudulent contributions to his campaign.

Trump announced his commutation late Friday, ordering Santos’ immediate release from the federal prison in New Jersey where he had been serving his sentence.

During the interview Monday, Santos expressed remorse for his actions and apologized to his former constituents, saying he hopes to "start fresh" and prove through his actions that he’s turning his life around.

He acknowledged that although his commutation does not require repayment of more than $373,000 in restitution, he intends to explore ways to "make it right."

"At the end of the day, the only road to redemption will be if I show and my actions show that I really am turning a leaf, and I understand that there are going to be critics, and I understand that there are going to be people who are going to doubt that, and they have every right to do so. I've caused a lot of people hurt. I've caused a lot of people trauma. I've caused a lot of people pain. I don't hold it against them to be angry at me, to criticize me, because that is my own doing," he said.

"Part of actually repenting is accepting that you did this to yourself, and that's why I'm moving forward, and moving forward I'll do the best I can to make what's right and make those right decisions."

Santos was expelled from the House of Representatives in December 2023 after a scathing ethics report, making him the sixth member of Congress in U.S. history to have been removed.

His release has drawn mixed reactions, with some praising the commutation as an act of mercy, while others criticized the decision.

Fox News' Sophia Compton contributed to this report.