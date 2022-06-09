Mothers of LA County murder victims denounce 'pro-criminal' DA Gascon, join recall effort: 'We're gonna win'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The effort to recall far-left Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon is gaining steam after San Francisco voters successfully recalled DA Chesa Boudin.

Emma Rivas and Cortlyn Bridges, whose children were murdered in L.A. County, joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss the growing push as violent crime continues to cripple local communities.

"The criminals have a DA in Los Angeles that's pro-criminal," Rivas told co-host Carley Shimkus.

Rivas' 25-year-old son was shot and killed in 2016, while Bridges' daughter - a mother of two - was shot and killed in 2020.

"And as a parent to a murdered child, I know that it's very heartbreaking to relive the moment that your child was killed, and then to find out that they won't serve a long sentence, that hurts even more."

"This is indescribable," Bridges said. "I wouldn't want anyone to be in my shoes, let alone the people who killed my child… This is a pain that no family should ever have to endure, and I feel like if it was Gascon's family, he would be out here fighting like crazy."

"But because it's not him, nor the other politicians or anyone else who supports him, they're all for it," she continued.

"But my thing is, until you walk in our shoes, that's when you know our pain. That's when you understand that it's not a game."

A California gang member accused of murder was recorded speaking to his mother in court lockup stressing that he needs to cut a plea deal quickly before Gascon is potentially recalled.

Wilkerson is accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Elijah Martin during a home invasion robbery in Lancaster, California, in February of last year, Fox News has learned. He was also charged with the attempted murder of two other people who were shot during the home invasion.

Under Gascon’s policies, Wilkerson was charged with murder, with no gun or gang enhancements and no special circumstance allegations that would carry life without parole. Gascon ushered in sweeping changes to the DA’s office when he was sworn in in 2020, including restricting how prosecutors could use sentencing enhancements and ending new death penalty prosecutions.

Fox News' Emma Colton and Bill Melugin contributed to this report.