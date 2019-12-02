Expand / Collapse search
White House
George Conway jabs at wife Kellyanne on Twitter while knocking her 'boss' Trump

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
George Conway took a rare direct shot at his wife, Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, on Twitter Monday while knocking President Trump over his request for Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

On Monday, Kellyanne Conway had some fun at the expense of Biden after a 2017 clip showed him describing how children would rub his leg hair back when he was a lifeguard at a Delaware pool in his younger days.

"I got hairy legs that turned ... blonde in the sun. And the kids used to come up and reach into the pool and rub my leg down so it was straight and watch the hair come back up again," Biden recalled. He then said he "learned about kids jumping on my lap, and I loved kids jumping on my lap."

KELLYANNE CONWAY'S HUSBAND SAYS SHE'S AN 'ENABLER' TO 'CRIMINAL' TRUMP

Conway hit the 2020 Democratic frontrunner, insisting "Sleepy Joe is Creepy Joe."

"We need Ukraine's help to defeat THIS guy?" the White House aide asked.

Minutes later, her husband responded: "Your boss apparently thought so."

George Conway has been an outspoken critic of Trump on Twitter and in recent weeks has taken not-so-veiled shots at his pro-Trump spouse over her loyalty to the president, agreeing with another Twitter user that she is "both" an "enabler" as well as a  "cheerleader" for Trump.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report. 

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @JosephWulfsohn.