Trump rips George Conway: ‘Kellyanne is great but she’s married to a total whack job’

President Trump called George Conway, the husband of White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, a “nut job” on Friday during a phone interview on “Fox & Friends.”

Trump was asked about George Conway suggesting that Nikki Haley is fighting to replace Vice President Mike Pence on the 2020 ticket – a claim the president has denied.

“Kellyanne is great but she’s married to a total whack job,” Trump said. “I don’t even know him. I met him for a second, he’s gotta be some kind of nut job.”

Trump joked that his senior advisor must have “done some bad things” to her husband over the years for him to behave the way he does.

“That guy is crazy,” Trump said. “Mike Pence is a great vice president. He’s our man 100 percent.”

The marriage of Kellyanne and George Conway, who frequently bashes Trump on Twitter, has been a hot topic in the liberal media recently.

Kellyanne Conway lashed out at CNN’s Wolf Blitzer last week for implying her marriage has “issues.” She slammed Blitzer when he attempted to get a reaction on her husband’s anti-Trump thoughts, specifically because he began the exchange by awkwardly saying he knows “that there are issues” in their marriage.

“What did you just say? Did you just say there are issues there? You don’t want to talk about … why did you say that?” Conway asked. “I think you embarrassed yourself.”

Vanity Fair recently reported that George Conway thinks his wife is trapped in a “cult.”