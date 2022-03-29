Gen. Kellogg rips Biden's 'foolish' remarks about Putin: 'You're not talking to Corn Pop'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg (Ret.) joined "The Faulkner Focus" Tuesday to emphasize how important it is for President Biden to realize his "words matter" when it comes to Vladimir Putin and Ukraine. Biden insisted Monday he is not "walking back" his comment that Putin "cannot remain in power."

INTERNATIONAL MEDIA BLAST BIDEN’S UNSCRIPTED PUTIN COMMENT IN POLAND SPEECH FOR CREATING ‘CHAOS’

KEITH KELLOGG: What he said is foolish. Somebody ought to grab him in the Oval Office and say, you need to understand, Mr. President, there's a war going on. Innocent people are dying, cities are being ravaged and destroyed. And your words do matter. … It's very important when it comes to national security. Always look through your opponent's eyes, look through his lens. When you say things, what is he going to get? What kind of reaction you're going to get? I remember with President Trump when we were in the Oval Office, when we were talking to adversaries, we would talk to Kim Jong-un as an example. He was very cautious in his comments, and I challenge anybody to go back and look at what he said about it. He would be pretty hard on our allies. But when it came to Putin or when it came to Kim Jong-un or came to Xi, he was very circumspect when he talked because words do matter. I remind President Biden, you're not talking to this fictional character when you were a lifeguard, Corn Pop, you're talking to somebody who's got a nuclear arsenal that it's the same as ours. And he is paranoid, and he's losing the fight in Ukraine, and you need to keep the pressure on.

