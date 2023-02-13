Gen. Jack Keane: 'We need an explanation' from Biden on 'historic' airspace defense: 'Talk to' us

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane says since NORAD's founding in 1958, no other president has had to defend U.S. airspace. Therefore, the retired four-star Army general told "America's Newsroom," Monday, that "we need an explanation from the president."

LAWMAKERS DEMAND ACCOUNTABILITY FROM BIDEN ADMIN AFTER 4TH FLYING OBJECT SHOT DOWN BY MILITARY: 'UNACCEPTABLE'

GEN. JACK KEANE: I think what really is going on here, Dana, is we need an explanation from the president. I mean, this is historic, what has taken place here. Eisenhower was in office when NORAD was formed in 1958. And from every president up to the current one, not a single president has ever had to defend America's airspace. President Biden has done this four times: three times for America, one time for Canada. He has taken hostile action to defend our airspace. And we have yet to get an explanation in detail from him and the Defense Department in terms of what has taken place. Prime Minister Trudeau went on the air with his defense officials immediately after the aircraft was taken down over his country and told his people what he knew. The American people deserve, really, to get some facts there. Listen, I get it. We don't have all the answers. We may have had some miscalculations and judgment calls that we would do things differently. For example, I don't think for a minute that we would ever permit a Chinese spy balloon to fly across America again. We would shoot it down before it gets into America's airspace. Well, let's get on the air and tell the American people that if that's what we've learned out of this. They're adults. They can handle this kind of information. They can handle the fact that we don't have all the answers, but let's talk to the American people.