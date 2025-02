Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk says President Donald Trump is doing everything he campaigned on nearly two weeks into his second term as president.

"First, the president's delivering on everything he said he was going to do," Kirk told Fox News Digital. "We are just seeing a remarkable pace at which the president is operating… President Trump is moving so quickly that Democrats can't even remember all the things that they're supposed to be angry about."

According to the National Archives Federal Register, Trump so far has signed over 40 executive orders since starting his second term on Jan. 20, 2025.

"I love the flurry of executive orders that we are seeing, specifically the ones against gender mutilation and chemical castration," Kirk said. "And kids love what we are seeing with school choice. Also, what the president has done to try to end childhood indoctrination and also ending affirmative action in our federal government hiring practices. Those have been big highlights."

Trump’s executive order, " Protecting Children From Chemical and Surgical Mutilation ," bans the mutilation of children who are under 19-years-old.

"It is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures," the order reads.

Last week, Trump signed two executive orders on education, one to remove federal funding from K-12 schools that teach critical race theory (CRT), and another to support school choice.

Trump’s other executive orders range from eliminating DEI in the military to reinstating service members who were discharged for not receiving the COVID-19 vaccination to enforcing the Hyde Amendment, which for 40 years has prohibited federal funding for most abortions.

Kirk also told Fox News Digital why he believes it is critical that Trump’s nominees get confirmed, namely Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to be secretary of Health and Human Services, Tulsi Gabbard, former Democrat in the House of Representatives to be director of national intelligence, and Kash Patel, Trump's nominee for FBI director.

"I mean those in particular Bobby, Tulsi and Kash, three friends of mine. They really represent a promise made, promises kept agenda by President Trump. "He promised that he was going to include Bobby Kennedy and his team," Kirk said. "And by the way, the Maha movement brought a lot of people in. Tulsi Gabbard brought a lot of women into the movement and also people that were skeptical of the American foreign policy regime that was endlessly declaring wars and nation building abroad."

Kirk said he believes Patel, who formerly served as chief of staff to acting secretary of defense Christopher Miller in Trump’s first term, will "fulfill the mandate that we want to clean up the lawfare."

"That was a core promise of President Trump's campaign, that they're not after me, they're after you," Kirk added. "I just happened to be in the way to clean up a lot of the issues with how we are targeting political officials. So I think all three represent a different part of the growing MAGA coalition, which is diverse, which is exciting and growing by the day. And all three need to be confirmed. And I sure, sure hope all the Senate Republicans will follow suit and quickly confirm them."

Kirk, who heads the organization of over 350 full-and part-time staff with representation at 3,500 campuses over all 50 states, said he hopes to "see Gen Z become the most conservative generation in history."

"I'm thrilled to see the movement to the right," Kirk said. "The president deserves all the credit here. The president put forward a very positive and exciting vision for young people to believe in. We did a lot of work visiting a lot of college campuses, and we want to see that moved to the right permanent.

He added, "We want to see Gen Z become the most conservative generation in history. We believe that movement is completely possible. The left has no leader. They're in the wilderness. They're without any sort of compass right now. And what are they offering? Well, we as conservatives are offering -- build strong families, be able to own a home, be able to live in a strong country. So I'm very optimistic, and we're going to continue to do the work at a turning point every day to try to advance our values to the next generation."